JEFFERSON — Eden Harstford led the Jefferson/Cambridge gymnastics team to a 112.5-110.55 regular-season finale win over Janesville Craig Thursday at Jefferson High School.

Harstford finished second in every event for the Eagles. Her all-around score of 31.35 was only second to the Cougars’ Olivia Rebout — who had a 35.2 and finished first in every event.

Harstford recorded an 8.3 on vault, a 7 on bars, a 7.7 on beam and a 8.35 on the floor exercise.

Jefferson’s Alex Ostopowicz placed third in the all-around competition with a 28.05 and also earned a third-place finish on the bars with a 5.5. Regan Kopelke finished fourth three times on Thursday (vault, bars and all-around).

