WHITEWATER – The Whitewater Arts Alliance is hosting an exhibition in October in the Cultural Arts Center, 402 W. Main St., Whitewater.

Co-chaired by Taylor McDarison, artist and manager of Arttaysia LLC, and Nicole Holder, artist and manager of Harta Art, LLC, the exhibition is to run from Oct. 7-30. The show is open to lovers of the macabre, folklore, mythology, and the gothic. This might include but is not limited to community members, WAA members, and students. The show will be both in-gallery and will be made virtual on Oct. 29, and will be viewable until Nov. 27.

Load comments