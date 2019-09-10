MADISON — Producer Jeffrey Seller and the Overture Center announced that single tickets for “Hamiltion” will go on sale to the public Saturday, Sept. 28. Tickets will be available at 8 a.m. in-person at Overture Center and at 10 a.m. online at Overture.org. Tickets will be available for performances Nov. 19 – Dec. 8.
There is a maximum purchase limit of eight tickets per household for the engagement. Prices will range from $99 to $234 with a select number of $340 premium seats available for all performances. Prices are subject to change. There will be a lottery for 40 $10 seats for all performances. Details will be announced closer to the engagement.
Jeffrey Seller notes, “It’s tempting to get tickets any way you can. There are many sites and people who are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets. For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases for the Madison engagement should be made through Overture.org.”
“Hamiltion” is the story of America’s Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington’s right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation’s first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON is the story of America then, as told by America now.
With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, “Hamiltion” is based on Ron Chernow’s biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.