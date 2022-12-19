Mark Gruen

Mark Gruen

 Contributed

Happy Holidays! Winter blew in this week making me realize that Christmas is right around the corner. I have been reflecting on the many blessings in my life and I hope that you are able to do the same. As you are reflecting on your own good fortune, do not forget about others less fortunate. I challenge you to take time to help spread good cheer to those in need.

I want to compliment the Johnson Creek student body and the entire staff on the awesome work that has been accomplished already this year. There are amazing things going on in our district every day. I would also like to comment on how welcoming they have all been to me as a new member of the team. I cannot help but feel a sense of pride as I walk the halls or attend an evening concert or event. This is a special place, and I am very proud to be a Bluejay!

