Happy Holidays! Winter blew in this week making me realize that Christmas is right around the corner. I have been reflecting on the many blessings in my life and I hope that you are able to do the same. As you are reflecting on your own good fortune, do not forget about others less fortunate. I challenge you to take time to help spread good cheer to those in need.
I want to compliment the Johnson Creek student body and the entire staff on the awesome work that has been accomplished already this year. There are amazing things going on in our district every day. I would also like to comment on how welcoming they have all been to me as a new member of the team. I cannot help but feel a sense of pride as I walk the halls or attend an evening concert or event. This is a special place, and I am very proud to be a Bluejay!
Holiday Break—Our last day of school is Thursday, Dec. 22. We will resume school on Monday, Jan. 2.
If you are around and looking for something to do over the break—our HS boys basketball teams play at Dodgeland on Dec. 27 and 28, and our Wrestlers are at Ripon on Dec. 28.
After the Holiday break, I would like to extend an invitation to you to join me for lunch. I have reserved Wednesday, January 11, 11:30—12:30 for a “lunch with the superintendent.” It is very simple—join me for lunch to discuss whatever topic you choose, such as budgeting, scheduling, staffing, or even politics. I would appreciate it if you called to let me know you were coming so we can plan for the appropriate space. I am also willing to come to you with information if you want. Please give me a call and let me know where and when and I will try to make it work.
