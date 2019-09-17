Badgerland After School Enrichment Program (BASE) in Fort Atkinson will be hosting its 2nd Annual Harvest Dinner on Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Kutz Dairy Farm LLC.
The event will feature local foods, prepared by local chefs to support local kids during the crucial hours after school. The event starts with farm tours at 4 and 4:30 p.m., followed by a cocktail hour and dinner at 6 p.m.
The three-course meal will be prepared by Jones Dairy Farm’s Shaun Edwards and will feature soup, salad and an entree. The event also will feature local dessert treats and spirits.
Seats are limited and available for purchase online at www.basefortatkinson.org/harvestdinner.
Single tickets are $75 and a couple’s ticket is $125. VIP tables for four and eight are available. All proceeds from this event will support after school programs in Fort Atkinson.
Community support has been as important as ever and the organization has several event sponsors to thank including Spacesaver, Johnson Financial Group, MK Cellular, MSI General, Premier Bank, Fort Community Credit Union, Fort Health Care, Day Insurance, Festival Foods and Southgate Gutter Service. A special thank you to Jones Dairy Farm for supporting this event by providing such a supportive and talented chef.
Badgerland After School Enrichment Program, formerly the Boys & Girls Clubs of Fort Atkinson was established in 2005 to provide the children of Fort Atkinson a positive place for afterschool.
BASE programs provide a positive, safe and fun environment for youth during crucial hours when school is out. BASE has over 125 members who attended Purdy, Luther, Rockwell and Barrie elementary schools. Membership is available for the 2019-20 school year for kids who are at least 7 years olds.
BASE also offers a Junior Staff program to middle school students interested in volunteering at BASE sites.
BASE relies on donations from the community to keep the program accessible to all youth. For more information about BASE, to donate or to get involved, visit www.basefortatkinson.org, Like them on Facebook and follow them on Instagram.
