Here’s a look at the Jefferson Public Library events for next week.
Youth Programming
Friendship Safety Pin Craft, Monday, Sept. 30, 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Drop in anytime between 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. to make a friendship pin. Best for kids ages 5 and older.
Storytime, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 10 a.m.
Each storytime consists of books read aloud, songs, movement activities, crafts, and more.
This program is appropriate for children ages 2 to 4 and their families.
Cursive Writing, Thursday, Oct. 3, 3:45 to 4:45 p.m.
This workshop will give children age 8 and older the opportunity to read and write in cursive.
Library Events
Used Book Sale, Friday, Oct. 4 and Saturday, Oct. 5
The Friends of the Jefferson Library will hold their Fall Used Book Sale on the following days:
Friday, Oct. 4 from 9 a.m.to 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Bag sale on Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m.
Used books, DVDs, and audio books will be available for sale.
