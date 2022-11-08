MADISON, Wis. — Heritage Meats in Butternut, Wis., is issuing a voluntary Class I recall of packaged meats and poultry sold wholesale, at retail, and provided as a custom service to individuals in the Ashland County area. The recalled product carries a mark of inspection with establishment No. 232 and includes:
• Seasoned raw ground beef, pork, lamb or poultry
• Raw ground beef, pork, lamb or poultry
• Marinated raw cuts of beef, pork, lamb or poultry
• Seasoned raw cuts of beef, pork, lamb or poultry
• Raw cuts of beef, pork, lamb or poultry
These recalled raw products were manufactured at Heritage Meats on the dates found here and could be beef, pork, lamb or chicken. Production dates (e.g., 2/15/22) may appear as pack dates (e.g., 02152022) on labels. If no date is present, the product should be considered as part of the recall.
Products may be branded as South Shore Meats, Heritage Meats or Heritage Acres. Products could have been purchased during these timeframes through Northland College, Bayfield Food Cooperative, Chequamegon Food Cooperative and Heritage Meats.
This is a Class I recall, initiated based on evidence collected during a routine inspection by state inspectors. Evidence shows that the products were misbranded and produced without the benefit of inspection. More information on the U.S. Department of Agriculture recall classifications is available below and on USDA's website at www.fsis.usda.gov.
No illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming these products. Anyone with signs or symptoms of a food borne illness should contact their doctor. Consumers who have these products can discard them.
