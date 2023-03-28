FORT ATKINSON — The Hoard Historical Museum in Fort Atkinson is currently hosting the 2023 Mary Hoard Art Show.
Part one of the show for students in kindergarten to eighth grade ran until March 25.
Part two for all high school and adult artists will run from Tuesday, April 11 through Saturday, April 22 at 4 p.m.
The opening reception for this second part of the Mary Hoard Art Show takes place on Tuesday, April 11, from 5-7 p.m. Please note that the awards ceremony will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11 as part of the opening reception.
High School students that attend public, private, and home schools in the Fort Atkinson School District are eligible to enter one piece of artwork in the show. Each student may enter either one 2-dimensional, or one 3-dimensional work, or one digital work. There is no fee to enter for high school students.
Adult artists that live, work, volunteer, or take classes in communities and rural areas in Jefferson County are eligible to enter this show. All 2-dimensional artwork must be wired, ready to hang, and capable of supporting its own weight. All 3-dimensional work must be no larger than 2 feet by 2 feet by 6 feet tall and must not weigh more than 40 pounds.
Artwork registration for part 2 begins on Tuesday, March 28 until Saturday, April 1. The fee to enter the adult show is $20 per artist. All entries must remain on display through the end of the show, Saturday, April 22 at 4 pm.
Each adult artist may submit up to two entries. Adult artists are encouraged to enter a third work in the “Local Significance” category. Entries must depict specific, significant persons, objects, events, places, buildings, or landscapes within Jefferson County. Artwork in the “Local Significance” category must meet the other entry requirements.
Entry rules, forms, and registration dates for Part 2 are available for high school and adult artists at the Hoard Museum and on the museum’s website, www.hoardmuseum.org.
Founded by Mary Cunningham Hoard in 1961 and known first as the Fort Atkinson Art Exhibit, the Mary Hoard Art Show is celebrating its 61st show.
The Hoard Historical Museum and National Dairy Shrine Museum are located at 401 Whitewater Ave. in Fort Atkinson. The Museums are open Tuesdays through Saturdays, from 9:30 to 4:30. There is no admission charge. For more information, call the Museum at 920-397-9914 or check out our website, www.hoardmuseum.org.
