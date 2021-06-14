MADISON (AP) — How much and what taxes to cut is one of the largest remaining questions for the Legislature’s budget-writing committee to tackle this week as it nears the end of its work writing the state budget.
The Republican-controlled panel, which is hoping to complete its work on Thursday, has dramatically scaled back the two-year spending plan from what Democratic Gov. Tony Evers proposed in February.
Once passed by the committee, the Senate and Assembly will vote on the budget, perhaps as soon as the last week of June. It would then head to Evers who has broad line-item veto authority.
Here are some highlights of the budget as it currently stands:
YET TO COME:
Republicans have promised a tax cut as large as $4 billion, thanks to rosier revenue projections. The committee has also yet to decide on how much to pay for expanded broadband internet services for rural parts of the state. Both decisions are expected on Thursday.
K-12 SCHOOLS:
Wisconsin public schools would receive an additional $128 million in state funding over two years, which is less than 10% of the $1.6 billion that Evers proposed. Republicans defended the move, noting that Wisconsin schools are slated to receive $2.6 billion in federal coronavirus relief money. However, nearly all of that is in jeopardy unless the state spends nearly $400 million more on schools than is currently in the budget.
SPECIAL EDUCATION
The budget would reimburse 30% of special education costs in the second year of the budget, up from 28.2% under current law. Advocates say that is woefully inadequate. The Evers budget would increase reimbursement to 45% in the first year and 50% in the second.
UW SYSTEM:
The eight-year-old tuition freeze would end next fall under the budget. UW schools would also receive just an $8.25 million increase in funding, compared with the $192 million Evers proposed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.