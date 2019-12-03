JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Historical Society invites the public to a holiday open house on Sunday, Dec. 8 and 15, from 1 to 4 p.m., showcasing many Christmas trees and decorations of Christmases past.
Along with refreshments there will be a contest counting the number of Christmas trees throughout the museum for children and an adult contest guessing the amount of lights in a jar.
The museum is located in the basement of city hall, 317 S. Main St. in Jefferson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.