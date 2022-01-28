JEFFERSON —Hoops for Hope, a fundraiser for the Jefferson-based regional health care nonprofit Tomorrow’s Hope, is returning this year after a pandemic break.......
The event, organized by members of Jefferson High School’s Tomorrow’s Hope Club, gives students a chance to boost their marketing and public relations skills while benefiting a worthy cause.
The event will take place at Jefferson High School Wednesday, Feb. 9.
Tomorrow’s Hope, centered in Jefferson, raises money to support the local healthcare system, with the goal of improving outcomes for people with all life-limiting conditions, from cancer to heart disease to diabetes to long COVID and more.
Since the nonprofit’s founding in 1998, Tomorrow’s Hope has raised a total of $4.2 million toward local healthcare research, education, prevention efforts, treatment and direct care. Recipients of Tomorrow’s Hope dollars have included the Watertown and Fort Atkinson hospitals; Watertown and Jefferson County free clinics; Rainbow Hospice Care, centered in Jefferson; the University of Wisconsin Hospital’s Paul P. Carbone Comprehensive Cancer Center in Madison; Wisconsin Children’s Hospital in Milwaukee, American Family Children’s Hospital in Madison; the Alzheimer’s Association of Southeastern Wisconsin, the National Niemann-Pick Disease Foundation, centered in Fort Atkinson, and more.
Improving health care outcomes in the local community and helping people with life-limiting conditions is something that every individual ought to be able to get behind, said Diane Weinheimer-Webber, advisor to the JHS Tomorrow’s Hope Club.
“Every family has been touched by life-limiting illness in some way,” Webber said, noting that most people have lost a loved one to cancer or heart disease or seen a family member impacted by a life-altering disease like diabetes or mental illness.
In this current pandemic era, more people who previously enjoyed healthy lives as suffering either short-term or long-term disability as a result of COVID-19’s effects on numerous body systems.
It brings home the truth that even the healthiest person is only temporarily “abled,” and that most are likely to suffer illness and disability at some point in their lives.
Tomorrow’s Hope’s mission is to support individuals impacted by not one, but all diseases through contributions to area health care providers and also through targeted programs in areas of need throughout the area communities.
Todd Wiedenhoeft, president of Tomorrow’s Hope, said the regional nonprofit is incredibly grateful for the support that the local schools are showing for its mission.
He said Hoops for Hope brings local healthcare needs into focus for a younger population, one that has not traditionally been very in tune with issues of illness or disability.
The event soon became a tradition in the local community, bringing together students, families, school personnel and the community at large to raise money for the cause.
This year, despite continuing waves of COVID cases, planners decided they wanted to go ahead with the fundraiser in 2022.
The past couple pandemic years have been rough ones for the local health care nonprofit, as they have for nonprofits of all stripes.
Tomorrow’s Hope’s big annual fundraiser and community celebration, Hope Fest, was cancelled two years in a row over concerns for community members’ health.
What fundraising the group has been able to do has mainly been online.
Hoops for Hope offers a chance to get together once again, to raise money for the cause and to celebrate the positives of community despite the darkness that everyone has faced in the past couple of years.
Depending on the level of COVID-19 spread in the Jefferson schools in the weeks leading up to the event, masks may be required at the event. Currently, Jefferson High School falls into the “high” transmission category and as such masks are required in class and at all school events, whether during the day, in the evenings or on weekends.
However, if those numbers fall, the current heightened levels of protection may be dialed back.
Organizers from the school district say that the event gives students real-life experience in marketing, organization, communication and accountability as well as helping students gain perspective on what families affected by life-limiting illness go through.
Again this year, the marketing classes, led by Weinheimer-Webber, developed T-shirt designs and promotional elements for the event, as well as determining prices to make items sold at the event as accessible as possible while still raising money for the charity.
have space on the back for individuals or teams to dedicate their contribution to a particular person who has been affected by life-limiting illness.
Thus, as everyone cheers for their favorite team, they also will be cheering on their own personal cause.
Webber said while the event is being coordinated largely by the school district, she’d like to encourage the whole community to come out in support of this worthy cause. All proceeds go to support Tomorrow’s Hope and its mission in the local community.
