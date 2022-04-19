HORICON -- A pair of home runs from Angelic Bushkie pulled Horicon past the Palmyra-Eagle softball team in a 13-2 win on Tuesday.

After Horicon (5-0 overall, 5-0 conference) took a 1-0 lead after the first inning, Kyler Koutsky hit a two-run homer to put Palmyra-Eagle (2-4, 2-2) up 2-1.

However, Horicon broke the game open with a five-run third inning, hitting four doubles. A grand slam by Bushkie in the fifth pushed Horicon past a 10-run lead, winning by mercy rule 13-2.

Koutsky led the Panthers with two RBIs.

HORICON 13,

PALMYRA-EAGLE 2

Palmyra-Eagle 0 2 0 0 0 X X — 2 3 4

Horicon 1 0 5 1 6 X X — 13 13 1

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — PE: Nettesheim (L; 4-13-13-6-1-2); H: Gibbs (W; 5-3-2-2-5-1).

Leading hitters — PE: K. Koutsky HR, M. Koutsky 1x2; H: Bushkie 2 HR, Schultz 2B.

