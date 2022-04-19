SOFTBALL Horicon tops P-E Apr 19, 2022 32 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HORICON -- A pair of home runs from Angelic Bushkie pulled Horicon past the Palmyra-Eagle softball team in a 13-2 win on Tuesday.After Horicon (5-0 overall, 5-0 conference) took a 1-0 lead after the first inning, Kyler Koutsky hit a two-run homer to put Palmyra-Eagle (2-4, 2-2) up 2-1.However, Horicon broke the game open with a five-run third inning, hitting four doubles. A grand slam by Bushkie in the fifth pushed Horicon past a 10-run lead, winning by mercy rule 13-2.Koutsky led the Panthers with two RBIs.HORICON 13,PALMYRA-EAGLE 2Palmyra-Eagle 0 2 0 0 0 X X — 2 3 4Horicon 1 0 5 1 6 X X — 13 13 1Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — PE: Nettesheim (L; 4-13-13-6-1-2); H: Gibbs (W; 5-3-2-2-5-1).Leading hitters — PE: K. Koutsky HR, M. Koutsky 1x2; H: Bushkie 2 HR, Schultz 2B. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Jefferson Middle School releases second trimester honor roll Baseball: Blackhawks down Vikings to earn first win Baseball: Jefferson falls to Appleton North, Burlington in nonconference triangular Softball roundup: Messmann homers as Eagles top Trojans; Blackhawks lose to Vikings on walk-off hit Softball: Enke throws perfect game to cap Jefferson sweep of East Troy Latest e-Edition Daily Jefferson County Union To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 4-15
