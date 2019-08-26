When someone reaches the peak of their craft, all they can do is get better and hope no one exceeds their pinnacle.
In the case of Whitewater High School swimmer Ella Houwers, all she can do is get faster and hopes no one catches.
Houwers returns her junior year after winning a WIAA Division 2 state championship in the 100-yard breaststroke as a sophomore.
“This year the goal is to just get faster,” Houwers said. “I want to get a best time. You can’t control what other people do, but obviously a goal is to be a state champ again.”
“She’s getting stronger every year,” Whitewater head coach Gina Foucault said. “But again, there are always kids out there hunting for that number one spot.”
Houwers’ winning time at the state meet last season in the 100-yard breaststroke was 1 minute, 5.34 seconds; 1.29 seconds ahead of the second-place time.
She also stood on the podium after finishing third in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:10.59.
Houwers also anchored the Whippets’ record-breaking 200-yard freestyle relay team. The relay team, which consisted of now senior Brianna Zimdars and junior Amber Krebs, along with graduated Morgan Radaj, set a school record in the event with a time of 1:41.13.
Despite the speedy times for Houwers, she believes there’s room to trim.
“I’m going to keep working at the little things,” Houwers said. “There’s always room for improvement.”
Part of Houwers’ little things is keeping up with her regimen.
Houwers makes sure she gets at least eight hours of sleep a night, eats right, listens to mindset podcasts and keeps a training journal.
Houwers said she started doing the little things outside of the pool last summer to get her over the edge.
“I wasn’t where I wanted to be, so I started researching little things you can do,” Houwers said. “I was doing everything I could in the pool, but it gets to a point where you have to do stuff outside the pool.
“If I keep focusing on the stuff outside the pool, I think that will help the overall picture and help drop times,” Houwers said.
Also part of Houwers’ regimen is playing a little pump-up music.
Last year her go-to song was Carrie Underwood’s, “The Champion.” She repeated the words to the song on the blocks before she hit the water at the state meet: “I am invincible, unbreakable, unstoppable, unshakeable.”
Houwers said she plans to keep Carrie in her ear this season, but now has a playlist, which includes “Formation” by Beyoncé.
Becoming Whitewater High School’s first girl state champion in swim as a sophomore is not only an impressive accomplishment as a second-year swimmer, it also gives Houwers a chance to begin to leave a mark in Whitewater lore.
“I like the idea of being an inspiration for the up and coming swimmers,” Houwers said.
Houwers continued: “The team we have right now is really strong. One of the goals is to rewrite the record board. That would be really nice before I graduate, for this team to do that and break some more relay records.”
The Whippets’ season starts Sept. 5 with a conference relay at Delavan-Darien High School.
