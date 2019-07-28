UTICA — A five-run fifth gave Jefferson enough breathing room to run away with a 9-2 victory over Utica on Sunday afternoon in a Home Talent Sunday League game at Utica Field.
Jefferson struggled at the plate early, with the side being retired in order in each of the first three innings.
The Blue Devils got their first hit in the top of the fourth, but were unable to capitalize with a score.
Knotted at 0-0 after four innings, the Blue Devils broke the scoreless seal with a big fifth inning. Steve Winter, Dustin Moldenhauer, Roby Schlesner and Thomas Schlesner all drove in runs in the fifth, an inning which saw four Jefferson hits.
After a scoreless sixth, Jefferson added to its lead with three more runs in the top of the seventh. Ian Drays connected on a 2-RBI double to highlight the inning.
The Association scored both of its runs in the bottom of the seventh.
Moldenhauer scored the only run of the ninth inning, as Roby Schlesner drove in Moldenhauer with an RBI double.
Schlesner and Drays tied for a game-high in RBIs with two each.
Ike Roth picked up the win on the mound for the Blue Devils with a five-inning performance. He allowed two hits, walked one batter and struck out three batters in his scoreless outing. Drays and Cory Roth came in to pitch two innings each.
Cory Roth did not surrender a hit in his two innings on the hill.
Winter, batting out of the leadoff spot, collected one hit and scored twice. Moldenhauer was 2 for 5 at the plate and recorded one double.
Roby Schlesner had a game-high three hits in the victory, including a double. He also scored twice.
The win puts Jefferson at 12-3 on the season, tied with Stoughton (12-3) in second place.
Up next for the Blue Devils will be a regular season finale Sunday at home against Lake Mills at 1 p.m..
Stoughton takes on Utica (5-10) in its final game of the regular season on Saturday.
JEFFERSON 9, UTICA 2
Blue Devils 000 050 301 — 9 10 0
Association 000 000 200 — 2 5 0
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — J: Ike Roth (W-5-2-0-1-3), Drays (2-3-2-1-0), Cory Roth (2-0-0-1-2); U: Schauer (L-6-5-5-3-3), Nelson (3-5-4-2-0)
Leading hitters — J: Moldenhauer 2x5 (2B), Roby Schlesner 3x5 (2B), Thomas Schlesner 2B, Drays 2B, Cory Roth 3B; U: Ruff 2x5 (2B)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.