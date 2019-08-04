The Jefferson Blue Devils clinched the No. 2 seed in the Southeast Section in the Home Talent Sunday League.
Jefferson defeated Lake Mills via forfeit Sunday to move to 13-3 on the season, tied with Stoughton.
The Merchants beat Utica, 5-2, in their final game on Saturday.
The Blue Devils own the tiebreaker with the Merchants with the strengths of wins tie breaker.
Jefferson and Stoughton will face off in the Southeast Section semi-final on Sunday at Fischer Field in Jefferson.
The teams split the season series at 1-1. The Merchants defeated the Blue Devils 5-4 in the second game of the season, but Jefferson returned the favor later on in the season, besting the Blue Devils 3-0 on the road.
