Fort Atkinson's season ended on Thursday night after the Generals were defeated by Reedsburg, 4-2, in the second round of the Home Talent Night League playoffs at Jones Park.
"Really competivie game, just took as a while to get moving," Generals manager Sam Hartwick said.
Austin Paul got himself out of a jam early. With one out and with runners on first and third, Paul pitched into and strikeout and fly out to end the top of the first.
The Generals plated the first run of the game after Chase Davis hit a line drive back up the pitcher, hitting of the side of the pitcher’s head.
Crandall, who started off the inning with a leadoff single, scored, while Davis was thrown out at first.
"I feel like it took a little bit out of us when the pitcher got hit," Hartwick said. "Obviously a pretty solemn moment for a little bit, but I'm glad he recovered."
The starting Pirate pitcher underwent tests for approximately 10 minutes after his hit to the head, but stayed in.
Reedsburg grabbed the lead in the top of second after scoring two runs with two outs.
The pitchers got into their groove a bit after the top of the second, combining for four straight scoreless innings.
It looked like Fort Atkinson could of broken that scoreless streak in the bottom of the forth as the Generals loaded up the bases with two outs, but a ground out ended the inning.
Reessburg broke the drought with an RBI single in the top of the fifth. The final out of the inning was recorded at home to minimize the damage in the inning.
Down 3-1 in the bottom of the sixth, Dunkleberger hit a two-our double to score T.J. DiPrizio to make it 3-2.
With runners on second and third, Skyler Schmuck grounded out to end the inning.
The Pirates added to their lead in the top of the seventh with an RBI single to make it 4-2.
The at-bat would be Paul’s last.
Danny Tabaska came in, loaded up the bases with two outs, but get out of the inning with a strike out.
The Generals got runners on second and third with one out, but Hartwick, would pinched run, got thrown out at home from a fielders choice for the second out of the inning.
DiPrizio, the next batter, popped up to end the game at 4-2.
"There's no group I would rather be apart of to spend my summers with," Hartwick said. "It's been a lot of fun.
