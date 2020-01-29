Awards, recognition and celebration of another year of Fort Atkinson Generals baseball was observed at the annual banquet on Saturday, Jan. 25.
Veteran utility player Josh Crandall earned the Russell G. Klement Most Valuable Player Award and the Huggy Award. Crandall built a .382 batting average and a .485 on-base percentage; both were team-highs for the regular contributors in Sunday League action (Fort Atkinson manager Sam Hartwick was 6-for-12 at the plate).
The Generals finished the Sunday League scheduled one game out of the playoffs. They lost the last game of the regular season to Evansville, which went on to the Final Four after winning the Southeast Section title.
Austin Paul and Owen Chady shared the Pitcher of the Year Award.
Chady, who also was the RBI leader, had a 2.78 ERA and struck out 35 batters in 35.2 innings. He gave up 11 earned runs and walked 13 batters.
By the end of the year, Paul was knocking on the door of getting more Sunday League innings on the mound. He posted a 4-0 record with a 0.7 ERA in 30 innings for the Generals in Night League play. The Generals had an 8-2 record in Night League and lost in the quarterfinals to Reedsburg.
TJ DiPrizio, who was in his first year with the Generals after playing in Stoughton, was voted the Al Hoad Defensive Player of the Year.
The Generals recognize leaders in statistical categories at the banquet. Drew Dunkleberger was RBI leader with 17; Chady had a team-high .349 batting average overall; and Chase Davis led in home runs (3) and stolen bases (18).
In off-the-field awards, Stephanie Bell, Scott Galston and Michelle Haumschild each received the Roger Schwartz award for contributions to the team through volunteer work. Bryan Martin and Virginia Rader were named fans of the year.
Dayne Sebranek earned Rookie of the Year honors.
