MCFARLAND — The Generals knew they had to take care of business to ensure a division championship could still be a reality.
Fort’s bats got hot to the tune of 15 hits, propelling the team to an 18-4 triumph over host McFarland in a Home Talent Sunday League game that gave the Generals the Southeast Section Division title.
Fort entered play Sunday tied with Stoughton atop the standings. Stoughton earned an 11-1 victory over Footville, leaving both teams at 9-5 in the standings. The Generals, however, won the tiebreaker for division supremacy and now host Stoughton in the semifinal round of the HTL playoffs this Sunday at Jones Park at 1 p.m.
“It was nice to clinch the division with a win and not have to worry about all the tiebreaker scenarios that were out there,” Fort Atkinson Generals manager Justin Crandall said.
“Our bats were hot and we got good starting pitching from JJ Curtis. Now we head into the playoffs against a veteran Stoughton squad that we know well. We will have to play a complete game to move on because Stoughton knows how to win come playoff time.”
For the Generals, who posted their second-highest single-game run total of the season, Isaac Heederik had three hits, six RBIs from the three spot in the order.
Jay Rueth went 3-for-5 and three other players — Josh Crandall, Camron Wolter and TJ DiPrizio — had two-hit games. Crandall scored four runs while leadoff man Branden Zastrow and cleanup hitter Jake Hansen crossed home on three occasions.
Fort scored in all seven of its plate appearances, including a five-run frame in the fifth to push ahead 15-3.
Curtis pitched all seven innings. He allowed four runs (one earned) on seven hits with six strikeouts, three walks to earn the win.
Fort and Stoughton split the regular-season series.
FORT ATKINSON 18,
MCFARLAND 4 (7)
Fort 233 252 1 — 18 15 2
McFarland 000 300 1 — 4 7 2
Leading hitters — FA: Crandall 2x3, Heederik 3x5, Rueth 3x5, Wolter 2x4, DiPrizio 2x3; M: Lee 2x4, Damon 2x3.
