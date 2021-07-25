EVANSVILLE — Jefferson topped Evansville, 4-1, to move into a first-place tie with Stoughton in the Southeast Section in a Home Talent Sunday League game in Evansville.
The Blue Devils — who entered the game tied for second with the Jays at 6-1 in the Southeast Section standings — scored twice in the second inning and added two more runs in the fifth.
Evansville scored its lone run in the third inning.
Ike Roth tossed six innings of work, striking out four batters while allowing one run.
Heath Renz, Pat Cottrell and Brandon Laesch all collected two hits in the victory.
The Blue Devils — along Stoughton — sit atop of the Southeast standings with 7-1 records.
Jefferson hots Utica next week at Fischer Field.
JEFFERSON 4, EVANSVILLE 1
Jefferson 020 020 000 — 4
Evansville 001 000 000 — 1
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — J: Roth 6-6-1-2-4; E: Lavery 6-9-1-2-9.
Leading hitters — J: Renz 2x4, Cottrell 2x4, Laesch 2x4.
Albion 6, Fort Atkinson 3
EDGERTON — Despite collecting 14 hits, the Fort Atkinson Generals fell to Albion in a Home Talent Sunday League game at Albion Park.
The Generals (5-3) led 1-0 after the top of the second, but the Tigers plated five runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Albion added another run in fifth.
Fort Atkinson got a late rally going with two runs in the top of the ninth, but that would be all the damage the Generals would do.
Justice Rueth and Matt Sweeney both collected three hits in the Fort Atkinson loss. Leadoff-hitter Josh Crandall and Branden Zastrow both recorded a pair of hits, with Crandall also scoring once and driving in a run.
JJ Curtis and Austin Paul both pitched four innings in the loss. Paul gave up just one hit, while striking out five batters.
Fort Atkinson hosts Cambridge next week at Jones Park.
ALBION 6, FORT ATKINSON 3
Fort Atkinson 010 000 0002 — 3 14 2
Albion 000 510 00X — 6 8 2
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — FA: Paul 4-1-1-2-5; A: Hatlen 6-9-1-0-3.
Leading hitters — FA: Crandall 2x5, Zastrow 2x5, Rueth 3x4, Sweeney 3x4, Paul 3B; A: M. Klubertanz 2x4, C. Klubertanz 2x3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.