Jefferson's Derek Heffel delivers during Sunday's Home Talent League baseball game versus Fort Atkinson at Fischer Field. The Blue Devils won 8-4 and Heffel struck out nine in five innings to pick up the decision.
JEFFERSON -- The Jefferson Blue Devils used a five-run rally in the fifth inning en route to defeating the Fort Atkinson Generals 8-4 in a Home Talent League baseball game at Fischer Field on Sunday.
The Blue Devils (11-0, 7-0 Division) managed little against Fort starter JJ Curtis in the first four frames. That changed in a big way in the fifth as Jefferson chased Curtis after 4 1/3 innings and pushed across five runs on four hits to grab a 6-0 edge.
Reese Fetherston drove in the inning's first run with a single. Two batters later, Derek Heffel plated a pair with a base knock. Heath Renz and Thomas Schlesner drove in runs later in the frame to cap the rally.
Jefferson No. 3 hitter Roby Schlesner, who doubled home the game's first run in the third, had three hits, three RBIs.
Heffel, Zack Peterson and Isaiah Hoffman each produced multi-hit games for the Blue Devils.
Fort (6-5, 4-3) scored three times, including twice on a single by Josh Crandall, in the ninth for the final margin.
Heffel, pitching in relief, earned the victory. He fanned nine and allowed four earned on four hits in five frames. Jefferson starter Ike Roth pitched four scoreless innings of two-hit ball to open the game.
Curtis permitted six runs (four earned) on eight hits in 4 1/3 innings, striking out five, in the loss. Brandon Zastrow, who was 2-for-4 at the dish, pitched 1 2/3 innings, allowing an earned run. Austin Paul worked the last two innings, permitting an earned run on four hits with five strikeouts.
Next Sunday at 1 p.m., the Generals host Stoughton, while the Blue Devils host McFarland.
