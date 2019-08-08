Austin Paul could only watch.
The Fort Atkinson starting pitcher left the mound with one out in the seventh with the bases loaded. Dayne Sebranek took the mound and battled from a 3-1 count to get at strikeout and move the Generals an out away from moving on in the Night League playoffs.
The next Ashton batter drove a grounder up the middle, scoring one runner, but center fielder Chase Davis gunned the tying-run at the plate to end the game in dramatic fashion.
The play gave Fort Atkinson a 3-2 win over Ashton in the first round of the Home Talent Night League playoffs Thursday night at Jones Park in Fort Atkinson.
“It was incredible, very nerve wracking,” said Paul, who struck out nine batters. “I couldn’t believe it. Just an awesome play by Chase on the throw.”
The throw wasn’t the only play made by Davis on the day. The lefty also hammered a home run to right field in the bottom of the first to give the Generals a 2-0 lead.
“To have Chase come up with that big hit early, it really relieved a lot of pressure off the team,” Fort Atkinson manager Sam Hartwick said.
Ashton got its first run of the game in the top of the fourth off an error to make it 2-1.
The Generals returned the favor in the bottom of the inning as Matt Sweeney scored off an error to bring back the lead to two at 3-1.
In the sixth, it looked like Fort Atkinson was primed to add another run to its lead, but Cam Wolters was thrown out at home to keep the advantage at 3-1 with an inning to play.
The top of the seventh started off with Paul walking a batter. An error then put runners on first and second with no outs.
Paul struck out the batter, but loaded the bases after a beam.
Sebranek was sent in for Paul and after striking out the first batter, gave up a hit up the middle which Davis would field and gun home for the final out.
“Chase came up made a great throw, a strike to Cam [Wolters] and Cam made a nice tag,” Hartwick said.
Paul gave up just two hits in his 6.1 inning performance Thursday.
“My curveball was on,” Paul said. “It struggled early, but once I found it, it started working pretty well.”
“He’s been real consistent,” Hartwick said. “He pitched really well.”
The Generals will host a second-round Night League playoff game Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at Jones Park in Fort Atkinson.
“We have high confidence going in for sure,” Paul said.
