The Fort Atkinson Generals’ late-season run wasn’t enough.
Fort Atkinson won three of its last four games, but lost the most important one, a playoff deciding regular-season finale versus Evansville in early August.
The Generals finished 10-6 in 2019, good for fifth in the section standings and just one game back of 11-5 Evansville.
Fort Atkinson started off the season with a 7-2 record, but finished with a 3-4 record in the final seven. Sitting at 7-5 with four games to go, the Generals picked up two convincing 10-run wins over Waterloo and Lake Mills.
Fort Atkinson then went on to defeat Albion, 10-2. The Generals faced off with Stoughton in the regular season finale, with both teams at 10-5.
The Jays defeated Fort Atkinson, 4-1, and went on to win the Southeast Sectional Championship.
The Generals leaned on a good pitching rotation and solid defense in 2019. Dan Dean, Owen Chady and Drew Dunkleberger usually were the go-to guys on the mound for Fort Atkinson.
The Generals held their opposing batters to just a .226 batting average, while Fort Atkinson batters finished with a .285 average in 2019.
Josh Crandall and Chase Davis led the offense, with Crandall batting a team-high .389 and Davis collecting a team-best two home runs to go along with a .319 average. Dunkleberger and Owen Chady both batted .322 for the season with 19 hits.
The season was an improvement on the Generals’ 8-8 2018.
Jefferson Blue Devils
For the fourth straight season, the Jefferson Blue Devils finished in the top four of the Southeast Section Standings.
The Blue Devils ended with a 13-3 record in the regular season, the same mark as Albion and Stoughton, who made up the rest of the top three.
Jefferson was ousted in the first round of the playoffs though, losing to Stoughton, 2-0.
The Blue Devils were 4-2 through six games, but won nine of their final 10 regular season games to finish out the regular season with a 13-3 record.
Jefferson’s 2-0 defeat to Stoughton sectional semifinal was a bit surprising, considering the Blue Devils were one of the best hitting teams in the section. Jefferson scored over 10 runs four times, including a 21-run game.
Roby Schlesner finished with a .439 batting average for the Blue Devils and Jefferson ended with a team batting average of .333. Dustin Moldenhauer was second on the team in hits with 23 and Steve Winter collected 22 hits, finishing with a .423 average.
Roby and Thomas Schlesner both hit two home runs on the season.
Jefferson leaned on a heavy dose of Ike Roth and Pat Cottrell on the mound in 2019. Opposing batters finished the year with just a .189 batting average against Jefferson.
The Blue Devils will once again look to mix their bats with their arms in 2020 to try and make another trip back to the playoffs.
Rome — Land O’ Lakes
Eric Burow won Player of the Year in the North Division of the Land O’ Lakes baseball league and Rookie of the Year after he batted .438 with 25 RBIs and four home runs. It was his first year playing for the Rome Raiders.
Jim Wenzel, the Rome manager, was named manager of the year after the concluding the season in first place with a 13-3 record. The Raiders ended their season with a 9-1 loss to Waterford in the playoffs.
