JEFFERSON -- The Jefferson Blue Devils used a four-run rally in the eighth inning to top Stoughton 7-5 in a Home Talent Sunday League baseball game at Fischer Field on Sunday.
The Blue Devils (3-0) came to hit in the home half of the eighth in a 4-3 hole. Reese Fetherston drove in the tying run and leadoff man Isaiah Hoffman plated the go-ahead score. Roby Schlesner and Derek Heffel both added insurance RBIs.
Jefferson starter Ike Roth allowed three earned on three hits in five frames. Derek Heffel pitched the sixth and seventh innings, allowing an earned run on two hits. Heath Renz relieved him and worked two innings, striking out three while surrendering an unearned run, to earn the decision.
Schlesner drove in a run in the fifth to knot the score at 3 for the Blue Devils, who had a 15-6 advantage in the hits column.
Jefferson travels to face the Fort Atkinson Generals on Sunday, May 29, at 1 p.m.
JEFFERSON 7, STOUGHTON 5
Stoughton 200 010 101 -- 5 6 3
Jefferson 110 010 04 x -- 7 15 3
Leading hitters -- S: Medina 2x4; J: I. Hoffman 2x5 (2 2B), Miller 2x5, Schlesner 2x4 (2B), Heffel 2x5 (2 2B), Laesch 2x3, Fetherston 2x4 (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) -- S: Riffle 6-8-3-3-5-1, Herdenez L; 2-7-4-4-1-0; J: Roth 5-3-3-3-2-3, Heffel 2-2-1-1-2-1, Renz W; 2-1-1-0-3-2.
CAMBRIDGE 8, ALBION 1
CAMBRIDGE -- Jared Horton recorded three RBIs in a Cambridge 8-1 win over Albion on Sunday in Home Talent League baseball action.
Horton put the Blues (2-1) up 2-0 in the bottom of the first inning, driving in Colton Ehrke and Chase Jarlsberg on single. Dennis Aleckson and Ehrke crossed the plate in the second, scoring off an error.
Aleckson scored a run in the fourth off a sacrifice fly from JT Parish, putting Cambridge up 5-0. In the seventh, Horton doubled and scored on an error.
Ehrke hit a double in the eighth and then scored off a single from Jarlsberg. Jarlsberg scored off a single from Horton.
Albion (0-2) scored a run in the ninth, but a strikeout closed out the game. Horton and Ehrke both finished 3-for-4. Sam Mickelson earned the win on the mound, pitching 5 1/3 innings shutout innings with two strikeouts, allowing seven hits.
CAMBRIDGE 8, ALBION 1
Albion 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 — 1 7 3
Cambridge 2 2 0 1 0 0 1 2 0 — 8 13 2
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — C: Mickelson (W; 5.1-7-0-0-2-3), Horton (3.2-0-1-0-2-6); A: Hatlen (L; 6.1-9-6-3-1-5), Hanson (0.2-1-0-0-0-1), Rusch (1-3-2-2-0-0).
Leading hitters — C: Ehrke 3x4 (2B), Horton 3x4 (2B), Aleckson 2x2, Evans 2B; A: Hanson 2x4, Klubertanz 2x4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.