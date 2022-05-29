SATURDAY'S RESULT

STOUGHTON -- Ben Riffle struck out 12 in a six-hitter as the host Stoughton Merchants beat the Fort Atkinson Generals 8-2 in a Home Talent Sunday League baseball game on Saturday.

Riffle allowed two earned on five hits, permitting no extra-base knocks while walking three, en route to earning the decision.

Fort (1-2) starter JJ Curtis allowed five earned on eight hits, fanning four, in the loss. James Vander Mause surrendered three earned on three hits in three frames.

Drew Dunkleberger singled home a pair of runs in the Generals fifth, cutting the margin to 4-2.

Stoughton's Chris Lund scored on a wild pitch in the fifth, Jason Brewer singled home a run in the seventh and Xavier Martinez doubled and scored for the final margin in the eighth.

Josh Crandall had three hits for Fort and Chris Koepke added two base knocks.

The Generals host Waterloo on Sunday, June 5, at 12:30 p.m.

FORT ATKINSON 8,

STOUGHTON 2

Fort 000 020 000 --  2 6 1

Stoughton 130 010 12x -- 8 11 0

Leading hitters -- FA: Crandall 3x4, Koepke 2x3; S: Martinez 2x4 (2B), Lund 2x3, Moreno 2x5 (2B). 

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) -- FA: Curtis L; 5-8-5-5-4-3, Vander Mause 3-3-3-3-0-3; S: Riffle W; 9-6-2-2-12-4.

