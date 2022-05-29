HTL: May 29, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SATURDAY'S RESULTSTOUGHTON -- Ben Riffle struck out 12 in a six-hitter as the host Stoughton Merchants beat the Fort Atkinson Generals 8-2 in a Home Talent Sunday League baseball game on Saturday.Riffle allowed two earned on five hits, permitting no extra-base knocks while walking three, en route to earning the decision.Fort (1-2) starter JJ Curtis allowed five earned on eight hits, fanning four, in the loss. James Vander Mause surrendered three earned on three hits in three frames.Drew Dunkleberger singled home a pair of runs in the Generals fifth, cutting the margin to 4-2.Stoughton's Chris Lund scored on a wild pitch in the fifth, Jason Brewer singled home a run in the seventh and Xavier Martinez doubled and scored for the final margin in the eighth.Josh Crandall had three hits for Fort and Chris Koepke added two base knocks.The Generals host Waterloo on Sunday, June 5, at 12:30 p.m.FORT ATKINSON 8,STOUGHTON 2Fort 000 020 000 -- 2 6 1Stoughton 130 010 12x -- 8 11 0Leading hitters -- FA: Crandall 3x4, Koepke 2x3; S: Martinez 2x4 (2B), Lund 2x3, Moreno 2x5 (2B). Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) -- FA: Curtis L; 5-8-5-5-4-3, Vander Mause 3-3-3-3-0-3; S: Riffle W; 9-6-2-2-12-4. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Jefferson students earn $486,700 in scholarships WIAA softball: Jefferson run-rules Edgerton en route to regional title WIAA track and field: Blackhawks win 5 sectional titles, qualify for state in 10 events WIAA Division 2 track and field: Area athletes shine at PDC sectional Softball: Blue Jays rally in 7th, hang on to top Warriors in regional semis Latest e-Edition Daily Jefferson County Union To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 5-27
