733 new library cards for children will be mailed out in the coming days from the Dwight Foster Public Library in the Fort Atkinson School District.
Library Director Eric Robinson said nearly 1,100 families in the district indicated during enrollment they were interested in getting a library card. Some families had an existing card which was renewed for them, stated the City of Fort Atkinson.
“We cannot wait to see more smiling faces in the Dwight Foster Public Library; reading, studying and enjoying time with friends and family in our beautiful facility. All of our physical and online collections like Overdrive and Hoopla can be accessed with the new cards. We also check out Explore Passes that give families a free means to go to museums and other locations in Madison and Milwaukee,” Robinson said.
With their new library cards children will have access to many of the library’s materials for check out. The library has a full selection of books of all genres, movies, graphic novels, game and digital offerings including movies, music, ebooks, audio books, digital magazines and video on demand.
Students are invited to attend one of the numerous groups for kids that meet at the library including Play Pokemon and Lego Club.
“We are grateful to the Fort Atkinson School District, particularly Director of Technology DJ Scullin, for partnering with the library to make the library and its collections more accessible for everyone in our community," Robinson said.
