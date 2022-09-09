Dear Annie: I recently had my 50th birthday. My boyfriend and I have been dating for seven years, with a two-year break. His friend recently asked me if my boyfriend gave me a present from him. I hadn’t received the present, so I didn’t say anything to my boyfriend, hoping maybe time just got away from us and he forgot. It has been over six weeks now, and still nothing. There is no chance my boyfriend is jealous of his friend in any way.

Could my boyfriend be holding an old grudge from our past breakup? We broke up because of a trauma of mine that he did not handle well; he ended up disrespecting me rather than consoling me. There are some other things I feel he is shielded about, but this feels different. Is he stealing my present, or is there something I’m not getting? This seems out of character for him. I don’t want to be in a one-sided or dishonest relationship.

