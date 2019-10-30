Palmyra-Eagle dissolution
public hearing schedule
FIRST HEARING
When: Thursday, Nov. 7.
Where: Palmyra-Eagle High School.
What: School District Boundary Appeals Board meeting and orientation from 2 to 3 p.m. in room 323. The public hearing will take place 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. in the gym. There also will be a speaker at the 3:30 p.m. meeting.
SECOND HEARING
When: Thursday, Nov. 14.
Where: Eagle Elementary School gym.
What: A public hearing will be held 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
THIRD HEARING
When: Thursday, Nov. 21.
Where: Community Center at the Palymra-Ealge High School.
What: A public hearing will be held 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. There also will be speakers from seven surrounding school districts.
FOURTH HEARING
When: Thursday, Dec. 5.
Where: Community Center at the Palmyra-Eagle High School.
What: A public hearing will be held 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
ADDITIONAL HEARINGS IF NEEDED
When: Dec. 12, 19 and Jan. 6.
Where: Community Center at the Palmyra-Eagle High School.
What: A public hearing will be held 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
When: Jan. 9 at the Palmyra-Eagle Middle School gym. Also, at the Community Center at Palymra-Eagle High School.
What: A public hearing will be held 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
When: Friday, Jan. 10
Where: Community Center at the Palymra-Eagle High School.
What: A public hearing will be held 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.