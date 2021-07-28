Early on in “Stillwater,” a gruff oil rig worker from Oklahoma is asked what he’s doing in the French port city of Marseille. “Visiting my daughter,” he replies.
That’s only sort of right, it turns out. He left some stuff out. But truth itself gets more than a little smeared in this fascinating film that’s really a character study pretending to be a thriller.
Matt Damon stars as the Oklahoman, a goateed, denim-wearing roughneck named Bill with a sad past. He’s visiting his daughter (Abigail Breslin) in France — that part is true. But it’s not like she’s studying abroad — she’s in prison for an Amanda Knox-like murder she insists she did not commit.
A potential break in the case unleashes Bill on the streets of the fading, cosmopolitan Marseille for the true killer. Except he’s no Jason Bourne or Liam Neeson: Bill clumsily bulldozes through a new culture, language and justice system, relying on Gallic kindness along the way. He is cringe-worthy. He is an American hero inverted.
But “Stillwater” is after more than just caricature and, astonishingly, the movie abandons the hunt for the real killer for long stretches to focus on domestic tranquility. The tonal shifts might be too much for some viewers sucked in by a poster and trailer that dwell on the chase.
Bill is a hard part to pull off, but Damon does, creating a flawed but compassionate character.
Can he change? Can he find grace? Those are the questions that constantly pop up in this overly long but thoughtful work.
“I don’t think Americans like to change,” one says. The rest of the film is a test of that observation, using a rare red state hero in a foreign land forced to examine how the world sees him. And the result? It’s sometimes ugly, Americans.
Three stars
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.