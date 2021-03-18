The new Cold War film “ The Courier “ about a Soviet whistleblower and the British businessman who helped transport information to Western intelligence agencies is both based on real events and people and also is very much the product of a screenwriter’s imagination. That’s not to criticize the film written by Tom O’Connor (“The Hitman’s Bodyguard”) and directed by Dominic Cooke (“On Chesil Beach”). It’s simply to say that it is more historical fiction than it is history.
What we know is that there was indeed a Soviet official named Oleg Penkovsky, played in the film by Georgian actor Merab Ninidze, who was an essential source for the Americans during the Cold War and the leadup to the Cuban Missile Crisis. One of Penkovsky’s contacts was a British civilian named Greville Wynne, who wrote an autobiography about his experiences. Even the reliability of that account has been questioned. Still, it provided an intriguing jumping off point for O’Connor to write a classic espionage thriller that opens in select theaters Friday.
Cumberbatch, who we’ve seen play suave, cruel and egotistical many times over the years, plays Wynne as an ordinary middle class schlub just trying to keep his family afloat and club memberships intact.
“The Courier” is a story we haven’t seen on film but it still feels very familiar most of the time, with espionage film tropes and cliches to spare. While it might not be on the same level as “Bridge of Spies,” it’s solid, well-acted and enjoyable nonetheless. Just don’t use it as the text for any history reports.
Two and a half stars
