If you think vaccine hesitancy began with COVID-19, you would be wrong. It's part of a local and statewide trend that predated the latest pandemic and is showing no signs of abating.
Jefferson County infants aren’t as likely as before the COVID-19 pandemic to be fully vaccinated against diseases like diphtheria, polio or measles.
According to state data, the vaccination rate of infants in Jefferson County has gradually decreased over the past 10 years, falling from a record-high 79.32% in 2013 down to 74.35% in 2021.
The declining vaccination rates follow a statewide trend, as Wisconsin infants are receiving their first vaccines at the lowest rate since 2013 and the number of vaccine waivers in Wisconsin schools has more than doubled in the last 20 years.
The seven-vaccine series, which is typically rolled out to children over the first 24 months of their lives, was completed by a record-high 72.93% of children in 2017, according to Wisconsin Immunization Registry data. Since that time, the number has gradually fallen each year, down to 68.88% in 2021.
The seven-vaccine series requires 19 total doses: four diphtheria, tetanus and acellular pertussis (DTaP) shots; three polio shots; one measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) shot; three Haemophilus influenza type b (Hib) shot; three hepatitis B shots, one varicella (chickenpox) shot; and four pneumococcal conjugate (PCV) vaccines.
Each year of collected data corresponds to children born in two years prior to that year, so the 2021 data represents the proportion of infants born between Jan. 1, 2019 and Dec. 31, 2019 who are fully vaccinated.
For the 2020-21 school year, 91.9% of students met the minimum immunization requirements in Wisconsin schools, down from 92.3% in 2017-18. A major reason for this decline is an increase in the number of vaccine waivers given to students for medical, religious and personal conviction reasons, which reached a record level of 5%, up from 2.1% in the 1999-2000 school year.
A fact sheet from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services stated that while the percentage of students with religious and medical waivers have remained relatively constant, the percentage of students with a personal conviction waiver increased from 1.2% during the 1997-98 school year to 4.3% during the 2020-21 school year.
The fact sheet also showed that the number of students behind schedule on their vaccines rose from about 2% in the 2019-20 school year to 2.9% in 2020-21, an issue that was exacerbated by COVID-19, Wisconsin Immunization Program manager Dr. Stephanie Schauer said.
“Many of the challenges due to the pandemic have resulted in fewer kids being up to date, and therefore being measured as behind schedule,” Schauer said. “We are concerned that when rates decline, that means kids are not protected and as people are interacting and gathering more with others and kids are back to in-person learning, we will start to see more communicable diseases.”
Looking at regional data for the seven-vaccine series, the southern region of the state had the greatest decrease in vaccination rates between 2017 and 2021, falling from 77.23% to 68.32%. The northeastern region of the state was a close second, decreasing from 78.19% in 2017 to 69.50% in 2021.
At the county level, 14 of the state’s 72 counties had a decrease of over 7% in seven-vaccine series rates between 2018 to 2021, including Ashland, Clark, Douglas, Green, Green Lake, Jackson, Juneau, Lincoln, Menominee, Pepin, Price, Richland, Sawyer and Vilas. Menominee County had the largest decrease among all Wisconsin counties, falling from 62.65% in 2018 to 39.47% in 2021, a decline Schauer said is likely due to a small denominator or total sample size.
“Small changes in the number of individuals can result in significant percentage changes,” Schauer said.
One silver lining is that 17 counties in the state had an increase in vaccine rates between 2018 and 2021, including Adams, Buffalo, Door, Dunn, Eau Claire, Florence, Forest, Iowa, Iron, Langlade, Marquette, Portage, St. Croix, Taylor, Trempealeau, Waupaca and Waushara. Forest County had the largest increase, from 56.25% in 2018 to 69.47% in 2021, while Florence County was a close second, increasing from 58.97% to 69.70%.
The other 41 counties in the state had a decrease of between 0.01% and 7% between 2018 and 2021.
