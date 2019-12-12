JEFFERSON — A first-time Cookie Bake-off event at Jefferson High School Saturday is sure to delight visitors' taste buds, while raising money for critical training equipment for the Jefferson Fire Department.
The first-ever Holiday Cookie Bakeoff is being coordinated by Jefferson High School's Rotary-affiliated Interact service club, with support from the Jefferson High School AFS foreign student club.
Reese Gee, president of the student service club, said all proceeds from the event will go toward the purchase of a Rescue Randy doll for Jefferson Fire Department members to practice on.
Rescue Randy is described as a "rugged, life-size adult manikin designed to simulate victims for emergency training programs."
The full-size doll is filled with a weighted foam that simulates both the weight and resiliency of a human body.
Firefighters use the doll for various training exercises, including the extrication of victims from vehicles and rescue of victims from smoke-filled rooms.
The cookie bake-off will take place on the upper deck of Jefferson High School, near the main school office. It will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
The event is organized similarly to the AFS Chili Cook-off which has been held at the school for several years.
Ten to 12 teams have been working hard to perfect their chosen cookie recipe. Attendees at the event will get to sample bite-size samples of every type of cookie and vote on the top recipe, as well as the top team decoration theme and costumes.
Tickets cost $3 per attendee ahead of time or $5 at the door. For this fee, attendees will get to sample all of the cookies.
In addition, there will be a raffle at the event, with ticket selling for $1 each, and every attendee will be entered in a drawing for a door prize.
Gee said the AFS and Interact clubs will be turning over all proceeds to the fire department, noting that the local department is made up entirely of volunteers and has a limited budget to cover training, equipment and gear while providing a critical service to the local community.
