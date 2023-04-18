WHITEWATER — A full schedule of activities is planned April 29 in Whitewater to celebrate International Children’s Day.
The public is invited to events beginning with a breakfast served by the Whitewater Kiwanis Breakfast Club. The organization’s sit-down, dine-in pancake meal will be held from 6:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the Old Armory, 146 W. North St.
Donations will be accepted and contributions will be used to help children in the Whitewater community and beyond, a press release announcing the event read.
After breakfast, those attending are invited to the Second Annual International Children’s Day celebration at Lincoln Elementary School. This free event will include live music, games, crafts, face-painting and other activities and runs from noon until 4 p.m.
Information will be available on local and regional services for families. A variety of international food offerings from local organizations will also be for sale.
Music will be provided by Marco Wence and Marco Wence Jr., Lincoln Elementary School students led by music teacher Christine Hayes and Alondra Valadez with DJ Sonido Eskania.
“Whitewater prides itself on being a community that is supportive of all children and their families," said Miguel Aranda, planning committee member. "April 29 is an opportunity to celebrate International Children’s Day and those who care for, support and encourage children here and around the world.
"Representatives from the Mexican Consulate of Milwaukee will be at the event, providing information and answering questions and will host a customized bingo game known as "Loteria."
Sponsors of the International Children’s Day Celebration include the Whitewater Unified School District, Whitewater Unites Lives and Whitewater Kiwanis Breakfast Club.
The WUL is a, "locally-focused civil and human rights group that works to connect the people in the community and to create opportunities for all people to learn and support each other in common humanity," said one of its co-founders, Marjorie Stoneman. "WUL began in 2016 to address concerns that everyone in our community should feel welcome."
The World Conference for the Wellbeing of Children in Geneva, Switzerland, proclaimed June 1 to be International Children’s Day in 1925. It is usually marked with speeches on children’s rights and wellbeing, and other events involving or dedicated to children.
The first celebration of International Children’s Day in Whitewater was held in April of 2022. Many countries around the world celebrate the day in late April, according to Stoneman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.