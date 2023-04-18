WHITEWATER — A full schedule of activities is planned April 29 in Whitewater to celebrate International Children’s Day.

The public is invited to events beginning with a breakfast served by the Whitewater Kiwanis Breakfast Club. The organization’s sit-down, dine-in pancake meal will be held from 6:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the Old Armory, 146 W. North St.

Load comments