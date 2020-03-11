The South Kettle Moraine Reading Council held its 34th annual interpretive reading contest Saturday at Barrie Elementary School in Fort Atkinson, bringing together top interpretive readers from across multiple public school districts and area parochial schools.
“It’s a great school-wide event that gets kids excited about reading,” said Kerry Niemuth, a reading teacher with the School District of Jefferson, who coordinates the regional event.
The contest is open to students in grades 1-6.
“The main purposes are to promote an interest in reading for pleasure, to encourage parental participation in a reading-related activity, and to inspire children to excel in interpretive oral reading,” Niemuth said.
She defined interpretive reading as the art of reading aloud from the printed page. Selections must be read from the printed page, not memorized, and gestures are not allowed because they might distract from the reading.
Participants are challenged to read their selections — which can range from easy children’s picture books to high-level selections like the Harry Potter books, or even historical pieces that call for a different regional accent and style.
Students are judged on how they read with expression to bring the meaning of the selection across to the listeners. The judges also consider students’ eye contact, poise, pronunciation and enunciation.
The contest began early in the year, when each of the 10 participating schools held its own school-wide contest to determine which of their students would advance to the regional contest. The schools could choose only one student to advance in each grade.
The schools represented at the regional contest March 7 included Johnson Creek Elementary School, Palmyra Elementary School and Eagle Elementary School from the Palmyra-Eagle Area School District, East Elementary School in Jefferson, Purdy Elementary School in Fort Atkinson, Rockwell Elementary School in Fort Atkinson, Barrie Elementary School in Fort Atkinson, Sullivan Elementary School from the School District of Jefferson, West Elementary School of Jefferson and Our Redeemer Lutheran School in Delavan.
The students presented their pieces to grade-level audiences and guests and one medal was awarded per grade level. Students also received ribbons according to how well they did against a set standard, regardless of individual placing.
The champions at each grade level included: first-grade, Delaney Riddell, Rockwell; second-grade, Ella Greving, Sullivan; third-grade, Alexis Lipshetz, Johnson Creek; fourth-grade Maxwell Adams-Warren, Our Redeemer Lutheran; combined fifth/six-grade category, Carter Hill of Purdy and Nevaeh Milbrath of East.
