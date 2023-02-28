hot Irvin L. Young Memorial Library celebrates International Pi Day Feb 28, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WHITEWATER — The public is invited to celebrate International Pi Day at the Irvin L. Young Memorial Library on Tuesday, March 14, at 6:30 p.m.There will be a contest to see who can recite the most digits of pi, various pi activities and games, and pie to eat.The event will be held in the library’s Community Room located at 431 W. Center Street in Whitewater. This family-friendly event is for all ages, and there is no cost or registration to participate.For additional information, visit the library’s website at www.whitewaterlibrary.org or call 262-473-0530 with questions. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags International Pi Day Irvin L. Young Memorial Library Cost Internet Mathematics Website Room Registration Community Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Lake Mills insurance agent Speth faces more child sex charges in Jefferson County Animals arrive at the Humane Society of Jefferson County Whitewater High School sophomore dies Sunday, teammates play in his honor Monday 10 Questions with Jefferson schools Superintendent Charles Urness Jefferson County may get new, youth crisis stabilization facility in Watertown Latest e-Edition Daily Jefferson County Union To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 2-23
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.