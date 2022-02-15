hot CAMBRIDGE BOYS BASKETBALL Jace Horton scores 15 points in Cambridge boys basketball win over Waterloo By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com Feb 15, 2022 Feb 15, 2022 Updated 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Cambridge boys basketball team got off a five-game losing streak with a 62-43 road win over Waterloo on Tuesday, Feb. 15. Senior forward Jace Horton had a season-high 15 points in the win. Senior forward Tucker Tesdal also scored a season-high 11 points, and senior forward Max Heth added 12 points. Cambridge is 8-12 on the year and 2-6 in conference play. Eugene Wolff and Ian Ritter of Waterloo (3-17, 0-7) each recorded 14 points for the Pirates. Cambridge 62, Waterloo 43 Cambridge 36 26 — 62 Waterloo 23 20 — 43 Cambridge (fg ft-ft tp) — Horton 5 2-4 15, Heth 4 0-0 12, Tesdal 5 1-4 11, M. Buckman 3 1-2 8, N. Buckman 1 3-4 6, Colts 2 2-3 6, Schuchart 2 0-0 4. Totals 22 9-17 62. Waterloo (fg ft-ft tp) — Wolff 7 0-2 14, Ritter 6 1-1 14, Tschanz 2 0-0 5, Ugorji 2 0-4 4, Setz 1 0-0 3, Wollin 1 0-0 2, Unzueta 0 1-2 1. Totals 19 2-9 43. Three pointers — Cambridge 9 (Heth 4, Horton 3, M. Buckman, N. Buckman), Waterloo 3 (Tschanz, Setz, Ritter). Total fouls — Waterloo 16, Cambridge 9. Fouled out — Waterloo (Wolff). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
