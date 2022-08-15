In May of 2017, I was in Kyoto, Japan, sitting on the patio of a Starbucks while scrolling through news headlines on my phone. The top story that day was that North Korea had test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile, which had landed in the Sea of Japan. Yet, everyone around me was carrying on with their day, seemingly unbothered.

It’s the sort of danger that the Japanese have come to live with. Japan occupies one of the most precarious geographical positions anywhere in the world. Its closest neighbors include Russia, North Korea and China. Earlier this year, North Korea resumed test-firing of ICBMs off Japan’s coast. More recently, using House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan as a springboard, China has been acting more belligerently than usual.

