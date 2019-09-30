The Fort Atkinson-Eli Pierce Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the Revolution is proud to announce that it will sponsor the DAR American History Essay contest in schools in the Jefferson County area this year.
Open to all students in grades fifth through eighth, the essay theme this year focuses on the Mayflower’s journey in 1620. The essay asks: Imagine you are one of the passengers on the Mayflower. Knowing what materials were available in 1620, what would you have packed to prepare for the trip and starting a new life in the wilderness? And, after experiencing more than two months at sea, do you think you would have made different choices and why?
The essay length for fifth-graders is 300 to 600 words; Grades six, seven and eight, have a 600 to 1,000 word length. If any references are used in the writing of the essay, they must be listed in a bibliography.
The essays may be handwritten in black ink or prepared on computer in non-script font no smaller than 12 point and no larger than 14 point. The essay must be the student’s own work.
Please include a title page containing: Full name and address, phone number, e-mail if available, school and grade level. The sponsoring chapter-Fort Atkinson-Eli Pierce- and the number of words in the essay must also be given.
One essay at each grade level will be selected as this area’s Chapter winner. The four Chapter winning essays will then be forwarded to the state competition for judging in January. Many area schools and fifth through eighth-grade teachers have received the essay information, but any student can enter who is interested.
All essays should be returned to Vicki Schicker by Friday, Dec. 6.
For more information, please contact Vicki Schicker, American History Essay Chair, at schicker@hotmail.com or call (920) 541-3332.
