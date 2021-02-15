JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Boosters 4-H Club met virtually Feb. 14.

The club played a Valentine’s Day version of “Pictionary,” and Joey Shoop won a prize.

In old business, the club reviewed the pizza and pie fundraiser sales. The club also won the thank-you card contest for Jefferson County 4-H and is receiving a surprise reward.

In new business, club members are writing valentines and spring cards to past club members who are currently serving in the military. The club is also participating in snowman building competition.

This month’s meeting started out with an ice- breaker question: “What is your favorite part of Valentines Day?”

After the official club business wrapped up for the month, Ellie Ebel gave a presentation on how to make fresh salsa.

