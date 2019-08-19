JEFFERSON — Two years ago, Immanuel United Methodist Church members organized an underwear drive to provide new duds for youngsters whose families might not be able to afford them on their own, so these kids could walk into school with comfortable and fitting underclothes rather than old holey ones.
As volunteers wrapped up new undergarments for donation, one member, Glenda Sue Toenneson, found herself thinking about outer appearances rather than inner garments.
Her mind turned to how good a person can feel with a haircut they like, compared to an outgrown or bad cut.
“Wouldn’t it be great it we could offer free back-to-school haircuts as well?” she thought.
She brought her idea to Immanuel Pastor Kellen Roggenbuck, who proved very receptive, as did other church members.
“We looked around to see how this type of program had gone in other churches, and we couldn’t find any other church that has done this,” Pastor Roggenbuck said.
Local church members couldn’t wait to get involved, however, he said.
Toenneson enlisted the help of two other church members in the hairstyling business, along with others, and last year, the volunteers gave 31 free haircuts to children from all over Jefferson County whose families might not otherwise be able to afford the service.
“We thought it would be a little thing, but we actually saw really great participation,” Toenneson said.
This year, organizers have expanded the program, with a fourth stylist signed on and four salon chairs donated for the occasion.
Pastor Roggenbuck also worked to spread the word about the free haircuts in the local community, through flyers, postcards, business cards and social media.
“We’ve had a lot of word-of-mouth publicity, but once the information gets out on Facebook, it just goes ‘Bam!’” Toenneson said.
The originator of the idea, who went through styling school but does not currently work in the field, deferred to the other stylists when it came to assuring the Jefferson program met all of the current sanitary requirements and standards.
Toenneson, who lives in Concord but who has long been part of the Jefferson church community, worked closely with professionals Gwen Puerner-King, owner of Jefferson’s “The Hair Salon” and Samantha Kleifgen, a longtime stylist who actually attended beauty school with Toenneson.
“They are just amazing,” Toenneson said of her co-coordinators.
“It went really, really well,” she said of last year’s event. “We gave haircuts to children from age 4 through teenagers.
“The kids were just so happy, but really the most touching thing was to see the teenagers look in the mirror and smile at what they saw,” Toenneson said. “That’s really the greatest thanks we could get. We had a great day.”
This year’s free haircut day is slated for Wednesday, Aug. 28 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The free children’s haircuts will be given at the church, located at 201 E. Racine St., Jefferson. Families should enter on the Center Street side of the church, and there should be ample signage to direct people. To assure that all of the children get haircuts in a timely manner, families are asked to contact the church to set an appointment and assure a spot by calling (920)674-5273.
Walk-ins will also be accepted, however.
Toenneson said that there will be no charge to participate, no requirements to qualify and no expectations.
“We just want to help young people come to school feeling good about themselves and ready to learn,” Roggenbuck said.
While the youngsters are receiving their free haircuts, the church hopes to offer a “pampering” experience for the rest of the family as well, the pastor said.
The church will also be sending families home with little care packages of shampoo, combs and other supplies donated by area salons. “It has been a group effort,” Toenneson said. “No one person could have done it on their own, but we’ve just gotten great support from our church and our community.”
