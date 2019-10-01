WATERTOWN — The Jefferson County 4-H Program held its annual awards ceremony Monday evening at Turner Hall in Watertown, recognizing members and volunteers for excellence in community service, recordbooks, individual projects, enrichment trips and leadership.
The top award to be given each year is the “Friend of 4-H” designation, which honors a business or individual who has contributed a great deal to the county 4-H program, usually over the course of several years. This year’s honoree, the owners of “Scarf Connection,” were unable to attend.
Erin and Steve Whalen of “Scarf Connection,” nominated by Barb Parsons, have supported the Llovely Llamas and Alpacas 4-H Club for more than eight years. At the club’s fall kickoff and spring 4-H meetings, they provide educational, hands-on activities relating to the uses of different natural fibers.
“They bring their enthusiasm and samples of unique finished products for the project members to see first-hand,” Parsons wrote in her nomination. “They are skilled in instructing our youth about the different fleeces and their best use, as well as offering hands-on training to the kids in needle felting and wet felting.
“Each project over the years has been unique,” Parsons said, noting that 4-Hers are excited to have a finished project to enter in the fair as a result of these enrichment activities.
“Not only do Erin and Steve volunteer their time on Saturday mornings, they also provide all the materials, patterns and fiber for the youth and parents who participate,” the nomination read.
Parsons noted that the Whalens are recognized local fiber artists who exhibit and instruct at venues as large as the annual Wisconsin Sheep and Wool Festival at Fair Park.
“We are so fortunate to have experts of their caliber to offer their time to educate our youth,” she said.
“Not only have they worked with our club, ... they volunteer their time to support the 4-H llama and alpaca show every June,” the nomination noted.
“Erin is our show announcer and Steve is our ring steward,” it continued. “They both spend all day with our club. Steve assists our judge, escorting our kids around the ring and getting them into the correct line placements, while Erin (announces the uniqueness of each animal to the crowd and) makes our kids feel special as their names are called for their awards after each class.”
Also Tuesday, honored for serving on the Jefferson County 4-H Leaders Board were Willie Jacobson, Twin Rivers 4-H Club; Alyssa Jaquith, Stone School 4-H Club; Donna Ciciva, Waterloo Wonder Stars; Warren Stendel, Sullivan Stars; Lisa Topel, Farmington All-Stars; Kim Kreger, Ideal Clever Clovers; Jessica Pfeifer, Stable Stompers; Tracy Brandel, South Side Eagles; Ashley Schlender, Hubbleton Hustlers; and Shannon Streich, South Side Eagles.
In addition, the organization honored Leaders Board members who retired from their positions in the last year: Annette Jaeckel, Farming Around 4-H; Jody Knoebel, Farmington All Stars; and Bob Thomas, Llovely Llamas and Alpacas.
Recognized for their dedicated service to the Jefferson County 4-H Junior Leaders over the years were senior members Maren Ager-Hart and Danielle Chwala.
Recordbook awards went to the following 4-Hers:
From the Duck Creek 4-H Club, Elsa Ager-Hart (High Honors), Maren Ager-Hart (Award of Excellence), and Roald Ager-Hart (High Honors.)
From the Farmington All-Stars, Layla Turner (High Honors), Colleen Wilson (Award of Excellence) and Michael Wilson (High Honors.)
From the Hubbleton Hustlers, Duke Schlender (Cloverbud) and Trent Schlender (High Honors.)
From the Ideal Clever Clovers, Courtney Kreger (Award of Excellence), Kathleen Maloney (High Honors) and Mark Maloney (High Honors.)
From Ixonia Victory, Katilin Flood (High Honors), Nathan Flood (Cloverbud), Addison Strobel (High Honors), Kinsley Strobel (Cloverbud), and Zoey Zimmerman (Cloverbud).
From the Jefferson Boosters, Ellie Ebel (High Honors), Henry Ebel (Cloverbud), Joseph Ebel (High Honors) ,Joey Shoop (Honors), Ella van Zanten (Honors), Nicole van Zanten (Award of Excellence) and Thomas van Zanten (High Honors).
From the Lake Ripley 4-H Club, Scott Mehringer (Cloverbud).
From the Lucky Clovers, Aviella Wilson (Cloverbud), Eliana Wilson (Honors) and Isaac Wilson (Honors.)
From the Rock Lake Troopers, Gracelynn Dolph (Cloverbud), Olivia Dolph (High Honors), Adellyna Wiedenfeld (High Honors), Brooke Wiedenfeld (Cloverbud), Greta Wiedenfeld (High Honors), Makaylla Wiedenfeld (High Honors) and Whitney Wiedenfeld (Merit).
From the Rock River Clovers, Lillian Hansen (Cloverbud).
From the Sullivan Stars, Nicholas Fischer (High Honors), Connor Price (Honors), Kayla Price (High Honors), Ali Werning (High Honors), Elijah Werning (Cloverbud) and Hannah Werning (High Honors).
From the Twin Rivers 4-H Club, Autumn Jacobson (Cloverbud), Brody Jacobson (Cloverbud), Hunter Jacobson (High Honors), Sarah Kopfling (High Honors), Anneka Schuld (High Honors) and Kadence Schuld (High Honors).
Small Animal Sale Recordbook Awards went to junior 4-Hers Elliott Small, Kadence Schuld and Violet Jennrich, and senior members Jenna Lenz, Hannah Brattli and Oliver Small.
Top club officer recordbooks were recognized for club secretaries, treasurers and historians.
Secretary book awards went to Eliana Wilson of the Lucky Clovers (Merit), Sam Splinter of Ixonia Victory (Honors), Valorie Schamens, Jefferson Boosters (High Honors), Trent Schlender, Hubbleton Hustlers (Award of Excellence), Karmyn Gross of the Rock Lake Troopers (Award of Excellence or AOE) and Ali Werning, Sullivan Stars (AOE).
Treasurer book awards went to Elizabeth Hafenstein of the Hubbleton Hustlers, Nicholas Fischer of the Sullivan Stars, and Ayden Pernat of Ixonia Victory, all of whom received Awards of Excellence.
Historian/special emphasis book awards went to the following clubs: the Rock Lake Troopers, Lake Ripley 4-H and the Farmington All Stars (the last represented by Michael Wilson, Colleen Wilson and Layla Turner).
Project awards for outstanding growth, participation and leadership in individual projects went to the following 4-Hers:
Hunter Jacobson of the Twin River 4-H Club received a project award in Junior Swine.
Courtney Kreger of the Ideal Clever Clovers received project awards in the Senior Swine, Rabbits and Foods projects.
Trenton Schlender of the Hubbleton Hustlers received a project award in Junior Dairy.
Anneka Schuld of the Twin Rivers 4-H Club received project awards in three areas, Junior Poultry, Swine and Cats.
Kadence Schuld of the Twin Rivers 4-H Club was recognized for Intermediate Swine and Poultry.
Michael Wilson of the Farmington All-Stars received recognition in Junior Creative Writing and Junior Performing Arts.
Colleen Wilson of the Farmington All-Stars received recognition in Intermediate Creative Writing and Intermediate Drama.
In addition, the following members created speeches for their project awards, but had not yet been judged as of the awards ceremony. They were Ashley Brandel, South Side Eagles, Intermediate Dairy, Equine and Beef; Colton Brandel, South Side Eagles, Intermediate Dairy and Beef; Katie Brandel, South Side Eagles, Junior Dairy, Equine and Sheep; and Justin Brandel, South Side Eagles, Junior Dairy, Equine and Sheep.
The Green-and-Gold Award, which recognizes members of leaders demonstrating a consistent effort of volunteer service to their club or project, went to Bill Uecker.
Despite having no children in 4-H, Uecker works with the dairy project and puts in great effort to guide young 4-Hers, get a local club off the group, and to teach young people about all 4-H has to offer.
The Hands to Larger Service Award goes to clubs who have demonstrated a high degree of community service, with high participation by all club members.
In fourth place this year were the Jefferson Boosters. In third was the Ixonia Victory 4-H Club.
Coming in second were the Rock River Clovers, and the Cream of the Crop rose to the top in first place.
The 2019 Volunteer of the Year award went to Kim Degner, a leader with the Hubbleton Hustlers for eight years, who was commended for always being ready to help with questions, forms and ideas and who keeps club members informed of all of their opportunities in 4-H.
The 2019 Lifetime Volunteer of the Year award went to Mary Mess, who is celebrating her 30th year as a leader with the Hubbleton Hustlers and 4-H. She has watched her children and grandchildren grow and develop through 4-H, the nomination said.
In addition, she has been involved in numerous activities over the years, helping not only the youngsters, but also her fellow leaders, “learn the ropes.” Finally, she lends a helping hand whenever possible.
Leader Years of Service awards went to first-year leaders and those celebrating anniversaries.
Recognized as first-year leaders were Penni Litwiller, Defenders of the Clover; Susan Klausch, Duck Creek; Charlotte Recob of Farming Around; Nina Barnes, Jessica Olson and Nicole Wagner of the Farmington All-Stars; Josie Kincaid of the Hebron Helping Hands; Mandolyn Knapp of Ixonia Victory; Emilie Shoop and Klaas van Zanten of the Jefferson Boosters; Michelle Gottschalk of Lake Ripley, CeAnna Jaeckel of Llovely Llamas and Alpacas; David Saxby of the Rock Lake Troopers; Nancy Leisgang of the Rock River Clovers; Ashley Gottschalk and Danielle Seib of the South Side Eagles; and Susanne Schuld of Twin Rivers.
Recognized for their fifth year of service were Rachel Nelan of the Country Clovers; Kimberly Hall of Duck Creek; James and Lisa Topel of the Farmington All Stars; Brad Steffen of the Hubbleton Hustlers, Dustin Winkelman of Ixonia Victory; Bob Thomas of Llovely Llamas and Alpacas; Gordon and Wendy Cooper of the Lucky Clovers; Kim Anderson, Karen Behm, Mariah Hadler and Mary Tesch of the Rock River Clovers; Stephanie Anderson, Matt Hanson, Denise Roidt and Lisa Wiedenfeld of the South Side Eagles; Kari Barnes of Stone School; and Kathleen Golz of the Sullivan Stars.
Recognized in their 10th year as leaders were Sally Williams of Duck Creek; Annette Jackel of Farming Around; Allen Walechka of the Farmington All-Stars; Daniel Splinter of Ixonia Victory, Suzanne Wilpolt of the Rock Lake Troopers, Elizabeth Barton of the South Side Eagles; and Dona Ciciva of the Waterloo Wonder Stars.
Recognized for 15 years as leaders were Pam Drewek of the County Roamers, Megan Lundy of Cream of the Crop, Kylene Anderson of the Rock River Clovers; and Jayne Jenks and Warren Stendel of the Sullivan Stars.
Recognized for two decades as a leader was Cynthia Jaquith of Stone School.
Putting in a quarter-century of service was 25-year Llovely Llamas and Alpacas leader Michele Mattrisch.
Recognized for three decades as leaders were Mary Mess of the Hubbleton Hustlers and Michele Zimmerman (independent).
Clover Awards for a high level of participation at the club and county level and beyond were the following 4-Hers:
Green Awards, the first-level award, went to Breanna Buchholz of the Jefferson Boosters, Ellie Ebel and Joseph Ebel of the Jefferson Boosters, Cecilia Heinecke of Ixonia Victory, Kaylee Lund of Lake Ripley, Ayden Pernat of Ixonia Victory, Valorie Schamens of the Jefferson Boosters, Anneka and Kadence Schuld of Twin Rivers, Joey Shoop of the Jefferson Boosters, and Layla Turner of the Farmington All-Stars.
The Bronze Award, a second-level award for two or more years of high-level participation, went to Isabelle Anderson of the Rock River Clovers; Olivia Dolph of the Rock Lake Troopers, Quentin Heinecke of Ixonia Victory, Hunter Jacobson of Twin Rivers, Allison Lund of Lake Ripley, Lillian Small of Ixonia Victory, and Ella van Zanten of the Jefferson Boosters.
The Silver Award, for three or more years of high-level participation, went to Victor Evenson of Lake Ripley; Trent Schlender of the Hubbleton Hustlers; Nicole van Zanten and Thomas van Zanten of the Jefferson Boosters; Adellyna Wiedeneld of the Rock Lake Troopers; and Michael Wilson of the Farmington All-Stars.
The Gold Award for four or more years of high-level participation, went to Jessica Besch of the Rock River Clovers; Rylee Brattlie of Lake Ripley, Karmyn Gross of the Rock Lake Troopers, Elliott Small of Ixonia Victory, Thomas van Zanten (again) of the Jefferson Boosters, and Makaylla Wiedenfeld of the Rock Lake Troopers.
The Emerald Award, the top award for five or more years of high-level participation, went to Hailey and Madeline Besch of the Rock River Clovers, Katilin Flood of Ixonia Victory and Oliver Small of the Ixonia Victory 4-H Club.
Finally, 4-Hers who went on enrichment trips on the state and national level were recognized.
Attending national Space Camp was Gabby Trujillo, who received a Pathfinder certificate from the U.S. Space and Rocket Center.
In addition, Teigan Reich served as a Space Camp counselor.
Attending Citizenship Washington Focus were Emma Statz and Thomas van Zanten.
Attending National 4-H Congress was Kendall Humphries.
The county sent several representatives to the Wisconsin 4-H and Youth Conference. These were Colleen Wilson, Nicole van Zanten, Hanna Brattlie, Gunnar Sperle, Chris Nordness, Kayla Roidt, Connor Price and Alison Werning.
In addition, Cara Argus was recognized as an adult advisor to the state program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.