Jefferson County 4-H awards presented
The Jefferson County 4-H program presented its 2022 lifetime volunteer award to Ed Bielinski, who coaches the junior and senior livestock judging teams for the county has has been involved in teaching, coaching and mentoring 4-H youth in the local area for decades. Pictured, Bielinski is shown with members of the livestock teams who nominated him for the award. - Photo by Pam Chickering Wilson.

The Jefferson County 4-H program held its annual awards banquet Thursday at the Jefferson County Fair Park, recognizing top volunteers and achievements in numerous projects and areas of 4-H.

First to be recognized were the current members of the Jefferson County 4-H Leaders Association Board: President Susie Schuld, Past President Jessica Pfeifer, President-Elect Melissa Gerner, Secretary Deb Ebel, Treasurer Becki Durkee, directors Lisa Small, Heather Reu, Megan Lundy, Jeff West, and youth director Roald Ager-Hart.

