Jefferson County 4-H awards presented

The Jefferson County 4-H program held its annual awards banquet Thursday at the Jefferson County Fair Park, recognizing top volunteers and achievements in numerous projects and areas of 4-H.
First to be recognized were the current members of the Jefferson County 4-H Leaders Association Board: President Susie Schuld, Past President Jessica Pfeifer, President-Elect Melissa Gerner, Secretary Deb Ebel, Treasurer Becki Durkee, directors Lisa Small, Heather Reu, Megan Lundy, Jeff West, and youth director Roald Ager-Hart.
Also recognized were outgoing board members Alyssa Jaquith, Emilie Shoop, Robert Thomas, and Dustin Winkelman.
Recieving Friend of 4-H awards were the following businesses, which provided a high level of support for county youth programming throughout the year: DayBreak Foods, Inc; Frank Organic Feed and Supply, S&R Egg Farm Inc., and Insight FS.
The organization gave out Clover Awards to top 4-H participants on the club and county level and beyond. First year Clover award winners are recognized at the green level, with successive awards following at the bronze, silver, gold and finally emerald level.
Honored with the Green Clover Award this year were: Kiefer Anderson of the Rock River Clovers, Greylen Boettcher of the Rock Lake Troopers, Lillian Hansen of the Rock River Clovers, Megan Doherty of the Rock River Rebels, Autumn Jacobson of Twin Rivers, Charlie Johnson of the Rock Lake Troopers, Anna Litwiller of Ixonia Victory, Skyleigh Schroedl of Cream of the Crop, Brooklyn Wegner of Hubbleton Hustlers, and Zoey Zimmerman of Ixonia Victory.
Honored with the Bronze Clover Award were Gavin Boettcher of the Rock Lake Troopers, Brody Jacobson of Twin Rivers, Anna Litwiller of Ixonia Victory; Gavin and Lacey Peter of Lake Ripley, and Layla Turner of the Farmington All-Stars.
Honored with the Silver Award were Isabella Anderson of the Rock River Clovers, Gracelynn Dolph of the Rock Lake Troopers, Henry Ebel of the Jefferson Boosters, Scott Mehringer of Lake Ripley, Joey Shoop of the Jefferson Boosters; and James and Lisa Zubke of the Hubbleton Hustlers.
The Gold Award went to four members of the Jefferson Boosters: Breanna Buchholz; Ellie Ebel, Joseph Ebel and Joey Shoop.
The Emerald Award went to Roald Ager-Hart of Duck Creek, Olivia Dolph of the Rock Lake Troopers, Hunter Jacobson of Twin Rivers, Lillian Small of Ixonia Victory and Ella van Zanten of the Jefferson Boosters.
Honored for their record books were the following:
At the Cloverbud (K-2) level were Kirk Anderson of the Rock River Clovers; Micah DeMee of Twin Rivers; Lukas Durkee of Lake Ripley; Cadence Filer of the Farmington All-Stars; Melanie Hainer of Cream of the Crop; Ella Hansen of the Rock River Clovers; Audrey and Cecily Johnson of the Rock Lake Troopers; Angellica Kremer of Duck Creek; Hannah Maron of Country Roots; Alec and Nolan Mehringer of Lake Ripley and Easton Zimmerman of Ixonia Victory.
Regular 4-H recordbook awards went to Elsa and Roald Ager-Hart of Duck Creek; Eli DeMee of Twin Rivers, Gracelynn and Olivia Dolph of the Rock Lake Troopers; Ellie, Henry and Joseph Ebel of the Jefferson Boosters, Lillian Hansen of the Rock River Clovers, Katilin and Nathan Floor of Ixonia Victory, Charlie Johnson of the Rock Lake Troopers, Elijah and Mercedes Kremer of Duck Creek, Scott Mehringer of Lake Ripley, Skyleigh Schroedl of Cream of the Crop, Joey Shoop of the Jefferson Boosters, Addison and Kinsey Strobel of Ixonia Victory, Brooklyn Wegner of Hubbleton Hustlers, Michael Wilson of the Farmington All Stars and Zoey Zimmerman of Ixonia Victory.
Receiving recognition for their sheep livestock recordbooks were Landon Fischer, first place; Zoey Zimmerman, second; and Oliver Small, third.
Receiving recognition for their beef livestock recordbooks were Gabe Mindemann, first; Maggie Mindemann, second; and Kolton Reu, third.
Receiving recognition for their swine livestock recordbooks were Vivian Stahl, first, Nora Statz, second, and Carson Schuld, third.
Recognized for their top meat animal point cards were Paige Mindeman, Logan Hoyt and Kinley Strobel at the elementary level, Gabe Mindemann and Addison Strobel at the middle school level, and Maggie Mindemann and Emma Wiedenfeld at the high school level.
Junior Skillathon awards went to Addy Statz (swine), Keilah Reu (sheep), and Gabe Mindemann (beef.)
Senior Skillathon awards went to Megan Doherty (swine), Emma Lemke (sheep) and Maggie Mindemann (beef.)
Premier Livestock Exhibitor awards went to Maggie Mindemann (beef), Emma Lemke (sheep) and Megan Doherty (swine.)
Receiving honors for their officer record books were club treasurers Katilin Flood of Ixonia Victory (honors), Joey Shoop of the Jefferson Boosters (honors), Rylee Brattlie of Lake Ripley (high honors), and Kimberly Hafenstein, Hubbleton Hustlers, (high honors).
Honored for their club historian or reporter books were Joseph Ebel of the Jefferson Boosters (merit), Gracelynn Dolph of the Rock Lake Troopers (high honors), Layla Turner of the Farmington All-Stars (high honors) and Michael Wilson of the Farmington All-Stars (Award of Excellence.)
Project Awards went to Roald Ager-Hart of Duck Creek (aerospace); Megan Doherty of the Rock River Rebels (swine); Autumn Jacobson, Twin Rivers (swine and cat); Brody Jacobson, Twin Rivers (swine and goat); Hunter Jacobson, Twin Rivers (swine and goat); Kayla Kehoe, Stone School (goat); Skyleigh Schroedl, Cream of the Crop (beef); Joey Shoop, Jefferson Boosters, (goat and cat); Michael Wilson, Farmington All-Stars, (drama/theatre, art, music and aerospace); and Rowan Wilson (drama/theatre, art and music).
Five youth were awarded project grants: Hanna Brattlie, Lake Ripley (entrepreneurship); Scott Mehringer, Lake Ripley, (poultry); Sarah Repumer, Lake Ripley (goat); and Duke and Trent Schlender, Hubbleton Hustlers (dairy.)
In terms of club awards, “Hands to Larger Service” community service awards went to the following clubs: first place Jefferson Boosters, second place Cream of the Crop, third place, Lake Ripley, and fourth place Rock River Clovers.
After recognizing numerous adult leaders with years-of-service awards, organizers then presented the final adult awards, with Green-and-Gold awards going to Jenny Bos, Katherine Messmann and Sue van Zanten.
Named as the 4-H volunteer of the year was Angela Mitchell, who has stepped up to serve in numerous aspects of 4-H at the club and county level.
The lifetime volunteer award went to Ed Bielinski, who coaches the Junior and Senior Livestock Judging Teams.
Bielinski has promoted youth livestock programs for decades, leading local teams to great success at Area Animal Science Day and other events. He teaches not only skills specific to animal science, but also life skills such as leadership, assertiveness, public speaking, communication and teamwork, serving as a great mentor for area youth.
