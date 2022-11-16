JEFFERSON — When all was said and done — which was relatively minimal Tuesday — the Jefferson County board approved an increase in the county's tax levy for 2023, but a decrease in its overall rate.

Supervisors set the countywide tax levy at $33,762,184, with a corresponding tax rate of of $3.03 for general operations and $.41 for debt service fund for a total of $3.44 per $1,000 of equalized valuation.

Load comments