WATERTOWN — The Jefferson County Area Retired Educators will meet at noon Nov. 14 at the Rose Garden, located at 500 Bernard St. in Watertown. The buffet lunch will consist of chicken, ribs, shrimp, potatoes and gravy, vegetables and coffee.
Call the Rose Garden at (920) 261-0006.
Dionne Kelm, a Watertown children’s author of grandmother books, will be the speaker. She will have books for sale, and 25 percent of proceeds will go to the scholarship fund. Later, there will be installation of officers.
