Thorogood
George Thorogood is scheduled to make his return to the stage at the Jefferson County Fair this July following immediate surgery for an undisclosed medical condition.

 Contributed

JEFFERSON - It remains to be seen whether blues/rock guitarist and singer George Thorogood will be well enough to perform a scheduled July 14 show at the Jefferson County Fair.

Thorogood will be undergoing immediate surgery to address a "serious medical condition," it was announced Wednesday on his band's official website.

