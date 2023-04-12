JEFFERSON - It remains to be seen whether blues/rock guitarist and singer George Thorogood will be well enough to perform a scheduled July 14 show at the Jefferson County Fair.
Thorogood will be undergoing immediate surgery to address a "serious medical condition," it was announced Wednesday on his band's official website.
If all goes well with Thorogood's recovery, his first show back on the road in 2023 will be his Jefferson County Fair concert. He is being forced to cancel 18 shows this spring, mostly across Canada.
"With great sadness, we must announce the cancellation of our Canadian and U.S. tour dates from April 27 through May 21," the website announcement read. "George has been diagnosed with a very serious medical condition that will require immediate surgery and quite a few weeks of recuperation and healing ... Rest assured George Thorogood & The Destroyers will be back. We’ll keep you updated as we know more."
The fair will continue to sell tickets to Thorogood's show, according to Jefferson County Fair and Park Event Director Amy Listle.
"First, we're sad that Mr. Thorogood is not well and we wish him a speedy recovery," Listle said. "We're excited that his first show back might be the Jefferson County Fair."
There will be no changes in the way the show is being marketed, tickets will remain on sale until further notice and any changes in scheduling will be immediately communicated to the public, according to Listle.
Fair organizers will likely be able to adapt to any scheduling problems an eventual cancellation by Thorogood might bring, Listle said.
"We can never predict the future for any entertainment, whether it's the carnival midway or at the Grandstand Stage," she said. "We're always looking at contingency plans. We have had entertainment cancel in the past and have filled those slots - and we would do our best to fill this one, too. But right now, we are going with the assumption the show will go on and we will be able to host George."
"We absolutely wish Mr. Thorogood a full and speedy recovery and hope we can have him play at the fair," said Jefferson County Fair Committee Vice Chairman Brandon White. "A lot of people are excited about him coming to the fair."
Thorogood and his band The Destroyers have been together for five decades, according to biographical information provided by the fair. During that time they've sold 15 million albums and played more than 8,000 shows.
A Jefferson County Fair performance by the band would feature long-time members Thorogood, Bill Blough, Jim Suhler and Buddy Leach and is part of the “Bad All Over The World — 50 Years of Rock Tour.”
"The big thing is that we hope he can recover and get back on the road, so we can welcome George Thorogood & The Destroyers to the 2023 Jefferson County Fair," Listle said.
