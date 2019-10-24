JEFFERSON — Jefferson County GOP’s Fall Fundraiser will be Saturday, Nov. 9 at 6:30 p.m. at Neighbors, 216 Golf Dr., Jefferson. Mail checks by Nov. 1 to Jefferson County Republican Party, PO Box 14, Watertown, WI 53094. Tickets are $40 for an individual or $70 for a couple.
Speakers include State legislators, Justice Dan Kelly and Kevin Nicholson; Sen. Ron Johnson has been invited.
