As daylight savings time comes to an end on Nov. 6 the Jefferson County Health Department wants to remind residents to take action to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning. "When you turn back your clocks, it’s a good time to put new batteries in your carbon monoxide detectors," said Jefferson County Health Department.

“We tend to see more carbon monoxide poisonings in the cooler months,” said Elizabeth Chilsen, Jefferson County Health Officer. “Now is the time for Jefferson County residents to make sure their heating sources and carbon monoxide detectors are in good working order.”

