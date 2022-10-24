As daylight savings time comes to an end on Nov. 6 the Jefferson County Health Department wants to remind residents to take action to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning. "When you turn back your clocks, it’s a good time to put new batteries in your carbon monoxide detectors," said Jefferson County Health Department.
“We tend to see more carbon monoxide poisonings in the cooler months,” said Elizabeth Chilsen, Jefferson County Health Officer. “Now is the time for Jefferson County residents to make sure their heating sources and carbon monoxide detectors are in good working order.”
On average, carbon monoxide poisoning sends about 500 Wisconsinites to the emergency room each year, according to data from the Wisconsin Environmental Public Health Tracking Program. These trips to the ER for carbon monoxide poisoning are preventable when people are prepared.
To protect yourself and your family from carbon monoxide, follow these safety tips from Jefferson County's Health Department: Make sure you have working carbon monoxide detectors, have your furnace or wood-burning stove inspected annually, never run a gasoline or propane heater or a grill inside your home or garage, generators should be run at a safe distance, at least 20 feet, from the home, never run a car in an enclosed space
At high levels, carbon monoxide can cause death within minutes. Symptoms of overexposure to carbon monoxide include headache, fatigue, dizziness, shortness of breath, nausea, and confusion. "If you think you may be experiencing carbon monoxide poisoning, or your detector sounds an alarm, head outside immediately for fresh air and call 911," said the Jefferson County Health Department.
Visit the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website for more information about carbon monoxide poisoning or contact the Jefferson County Health Department at 920-674-7275 or at health@jeffersoncountywi.gov
