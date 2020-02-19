JEFFERSON — Dealing with people in crisis is not the most relaxing job. It’s easy to let others’ stresses infect one’s own state of mind.
Understanding where people are coming from and how trauma might have affected their responses is making Jefferson County Human Services Department employees more effective, while giving them the peace in mind that their interactions will help in the long run.
Kathi Cauley, director of the Jefferson County Human Services Department, and Lisa Dunham, supervisor with the department’s Comprehensive Community Services program, said the department is incorporating trauma-informed practices, which have proven to be a boon for employees and clients alike.
Cauley said that the department started on this journey 12 years ago in response to scientific research in the field that showed trauma-informed care to be particularly effective.
Trauma-informed care involves taking into account how traumatic experiences early in life have developmental impacts on the brain and body that can affect people for a lifetime. This approach considers the pervasive nature of trauma and promotes environments of healing and recovery rather than practices and services that might inadvertently retraumatize people.
Cauley said that like many other agencies and caregivers across the county, the Jefferson County Human Services Department began incorporating trauma-informed practices when research showed that this approach showed great promise in terms of patient/client outcomes.
As it started to look at this area, Cauley said, everyone at Human Services was provided with information on the groundbreaking ACEs study, which really kicked off the movement toward trauma-informed care.
The study took place in the late 1990s, involving 17,000 patients of all ages and backgrounds within a major health-care system. It showed that Adverse Childhood Experiences (called ACEs) had a potential for lifetime impact, and people who experienced four or more ACEs as children had a significantly greater risk of developing various health problems as adults, including heart disease, cancer, diabetes or drug and alcohol abuse.
“The ACES study has proven to be the most profound epidemiological study in our lifetime,” Cauley said.
Trauma-informed care looks to employ the best-known practices to improve outcomes for people who have experiences this kind of trauma.
Responding to the latest scientific information on trauma-informed care and what works to mitigate this damage, the Jefferson County Human Services Department looked at several different aspects of its operations.
First, it made sure everyone in the department understood the concept of ACEs and their effects. Secondly, it trained employees in methods that have proven to be most effective with people who have experienced this kind of trauma.
One of these methods is motivational interviewing.
“A lot of this is about how to listen, and to engage in open-ended questions,” Cauley said.
For example, a Badger Care applicant might come in, experiencing some trouble with their application, and begin yelling at the Human Services staff due to frustration.
The natural inclination might be to say, “You’ll have to settle down, sir. We need you to be quiet.” While that makes sense from a straightforward perspective, it might be construed by the applicant as blame. That could lead to that person becoming even more agitated rather than beginning to address the issue at hand.
The trauma-informed approach would be to ask, “How can I help you?” which immediately gets to the trouble that person is experiencing and puts Human Services personnel and the applicant on the same team to address it.
Cauley said that the department has incorporated a number of evidence-based practices.
With trauma-informed research in mind, it has revamped its language policy, aware that how language is used can have unintended effects.
The department also has looked at how it recruits and hires staff to make sure every individual on its team reflects the right values and integrity, and it has implemented several specific protocols scientifically proven to work.
One of these is trauma-focused behavioral training, which has shown immediate results for children and has given the department a platform and curriculum of which biological, foster and resource parents can also make use.
Another promising technique the department is making use of is a new kind of treatment for mental illness and substance abuse problems.
That’s Dialectical Behavioral Therapy, or DBT. It seeks to identify and change negative thinking patterns.
The originator of DBT started by asking why people were trying to hurt and kill themselves and then attempting to design a program that actually would lessen their likelihood of further suicide attempts and/or self-harm.
The traditional way of dealing with suicidal patients was to hospitalize them for a temporary period. However, people who were hospitalized for suicidal thoughts were found to be at very high risk once they were discharged.
DBT arms people with a set of specific strategies and skills that actually work to improve their odds. This result has been replicated in several studies, Cauley noted.
“DBT helps prepare people to do their own work on their ACES and to really get at that trauma which is causing them problems,” she said.
These skills include mindfulness, distress tolerance, emotional regulation and interpersonal effectiveness.
Not only has the Human Services Department incorporated DBT training into its own practices, but it has offered several training sessions for area school district personnel teaching DBT Step A skills.
“This is a system that had to change,” Cauley said. “Human Services can implement new ideas, but if it’s not done in conjunction with schools and law enforcement agencies, it won’t be as effective.”
Dunham said that the move to trauma-informed care has helped both Human Services staff and the people they serve.
Within this framework, they are better able to understand why people are acting the way they are, to put people’s behavior in perspective, and to look forward to improved outcomes.
At a recent talk for Women Who Care, a group of professional women supporting initiatives through Fort HealthCare, Dunham was asked how she can keep doing the work she does with people in crisis, and then go home to her own children and keep her work separate.
“How do any of us as professionals keep going?” Dunham asked in response. “Seeing it work keeps us going.”
Meanwhile, Dunham said the extra training she has received in trauma-informed care actually has given her additional tools to use in her regular parenting, as well as in how she herself deals with taking in all of the secondhand stress from her job.
“What we are doing with trauma-informed care is making a difference,” Cauley said.
She noted that trauma-informed parent training offered by the department received a huge response, and the department regularly hears from people for whom this approach made a big difference.
Cauley said she was extremely privileged to hear recently from a 24-year-old who came through the county’s program in 2017. At that time, the individual was stuck an abusive relationship, unemployed and doing heroin daily.
This person attended every individual and group session the county offered, weaning herself off heroin with a prescription replacement drug under strict medical supervision, and turning her life around.
Now this person has a good job with benefits, has left her previous living arrangements and is living independently, and has not relapsed into heroin use. Instead, she is clean and sober and involved in a new, healthy relationship.
“Seeing this kind of great progress makes all of that work worthwhile,” Cauley said.
One more aspect of trauma-informed care is “Family-Centered Treatment,” which the Human Services Department has implemented in the last year. That’s an intensive training program for families, established with fidelity to evidence-based practices.
The treatment falls under the county’s Comprehensive Community Services program, an intensive program addressing mental health and substance abuse. For children and adults, it’s fully state-funded.
“Families love it,” Cauley said.
As the Human Services Department puts different aspects of trauma-informed care into practice, Cauley said, it has worked closely with area schools, day cares, fire departments and emergency services, law enforcement, health-care providers and the courts, as well as area homeless coalition(s) and other organizations to make sure they also have access to the latest research and techniques that are proven to help people in crisis.
Cauley said that an initiative like this is more effective when all of the institutions and agencies that will be involved with the people affected share a common understanding and common terminology.
“We want to be a resource for everyone,” Cauley said.
And rather than addressing problems when they grow to crisis proportions, it’s the Human Services’ Department’s goal to provide more help “upstream” in terms of prevention and early intervention.
One of the community partners that has been particularly supportive of this approach is the Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation and its “Every Child Thrives” initiative.
“They paid for a number of our partners to join the National Council on Behavioral Health,” Cauley said.
In addition, Every Child Thrives has numerous projects under way with the aim of improving the lives of all young children in the area.
“We are lucky so many of these partners are open to working with us,” Dunham said.
“The whole thing has been a journey,” Cauley said. “It’s not a ‘one-touch-and-done’ thing. I think we have made advances, and we also welcome feedback and suggestions.”
As the department moves into the future with trauma-informed care in mind, it would like to open up resources to every family, every parent, every child, not just those in critical need.
That’s one reason advocates have teamed up with Every Child Thrives to support the new TalkReadPlay family resource center to be located in the pending addition to the Watertown Public Library.
“We want resources to be available to all in an accessible, equitable place,” Cauley said.
