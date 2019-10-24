JEFFERSON — Here’s a look at the upcoming events at the Jefferson Public Library.
Youth programming
Zombie Dolls, Monday, Oct. 28, 4 to 5:30 p.m.
Creepy, creative and definitely ridiculous! Various supplies and dolls will be provided or bring your own. Program is best for children ages 8 to 17.
Storytime, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 10 a.m.
Attend this special storytime dressed in your Halloween costume. Each storytime consists of books read aloud, songs, movement activities, crafts, and more. This program is appropriate for children ages 2 to 4 and their families.
Melting Beads Drop-in Craft, Thursday, Oct. 31, 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Drop in any time between 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. and let your imagination run wild as you use all sorts of colored melting beads to create whatever design you would like.
RC Car Meet-Up and Workshop, Saturday, Nov. 2, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
New monthly program and workshop that will be held on the first Saturday of each month. Bring your own RC car and show off your skills with other enthusiasts. Is your car broken or doesn’t work? Bring it to the workshop where it can be worked on. (Limited tools and supplies will be available.)
