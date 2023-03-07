JEFFERSON — The Jefferson County Master Gardener Volunteers meeting will be held Thursday at the County Extension Office, 864 Collins Road, Jefferson, at 6:30 p.m.
Shirley Brown, a member of JCMGVA, will present on the Irish Potato famine and share how food gives people a view into cultures throughout the world and what they grow.
A business meeting will follow the presentation. For roll call, all will answer with their favorite potato variety to plant or a favorite potato recipe. You may bring your recipes to share.
Under old business, a Vice President is being sought. A volunteer or nominee would be welcomed. Members may share highlights from attending a wide range of educational seminars, demonstrations and booths at the PBS Garden Expo.
Officials will present and discuss the proposed budget for 2023. Attendees can bring old garden or flower seeds for a Chaos Garden. Bring seeds to the meeting or drop them off at the Extension Office, according to the release.
Any questions can be directed to Kim at the UW-Extension Office at 920-674-7295 or by email at kimb@jeffersoncountywi.gov. This meeting is open to the public.
The next meeting will be April 13, 2023. Watch for the meeting details and the announcement of the Educational Speaker or program.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.