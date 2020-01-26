Following the death of Jefferson sophomore Kaden Johnson and his dad, Brian, in a car crash on Friday night, the Jefferson and Fort Atkinson student sections each expressed their commitment to wearing navy blue during the non-conference boys basketball game scheduled for 7:15 p.m. Monday.
Navy blue was Johnson’s favorite color. A moment of silence will be observed prior to the game.
The Johnsons died on Friday night when a semi truck lost control on Highway 18 east of Cambridge. They were on their way home from a JV basketball game at McFarland.
During the game Monday and throughout the week, Jefferson High School will be accepting donations as well as organizing a 50/50 raffle to raise funds to help the family. Checks can be made out to Jefferson High School.
A separate GoFundMe account was set up by Josh Saenz to raise money to support the mother and the family. The goal of the page is to raise $10,000. As of 9 p.m. Sunday, the page had raised $5,385 from 120 donors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.